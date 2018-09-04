Rahm’s retirement is a major shake-up for Chicago’s next election

Rahm Emanuel announces its time to wander away from the Chicago Mayor’s office

Congratulations Chicago. Your taxes may be soaring, your police may be completely overwhelmed, and your population has fallen for the third year in a row, but at least you won’t have to deal with Mayor Rahm Emanuel anymore. In a surprise announcement, Emanuel informed the city that it would be without his services in the near future. So long, Chicago. You won’t have the Rahmfather to kick around anymore! #BREAKING: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel unexpectedly announces he won't seek re-election https://t.co/8bwJEIACMP pic.twitter.com/GOXhNMstwq — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) September 4, 2018

Rahm’s departure is a sign of an imminent scandal A quick tour of the internet will reveal a sizable contingent of political observers who think Rahm’s departure is a sign of an imminent scandal. The speculation seems to be that some huge, negative, story is about to hit – so Rahm is getting while the getting’s good. I suspect that’s not the case. My personal hunch is that the following graph – which shows the number of shootings in Chicago each year Emmanuel has been in office – represents the scandal which will finally end Rahm’s career. Let’s face it. Crime in Chicago is completely out of control, the weekly news stories about murder and mayhem read like something out of a war zone, and there’s virtually no one who thinks Emanuel has handled the problem in an acceptable way.

Even some leftist organizations, like Black Lives Matter, are indignant: Kofi Ademola, who spoke for the Movement for Black Lives, which includes Black Lives Matter, called Emanuel’s announcement a “great victory,” for grassroots organizers that also pushed to make sure former Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez was not re-elected and former Chicago Police Department Superintendent Garry McCarthy was fired. “His neoliberal politics destroyed the public good and commonwealth and took all voice and control away from the people,” Ademola said. “There’s been a consistent outcry and momentum to stop his ‘profit over people’ mantra.”

While I’m not sure he’s placed “profits over people,” it’s hard to argue with the rest of the sentiment. Rahm’s retirement is a major shake-up for Chicago’s next election, which will be held on February 26, 2019. There were already a whopping 12 challengers who’d announced they would seek the Mayor’s office, but none of them are particularly well-known and the filing deadline isn’t until November 26th. That means there’s still time for even more people, possibly those with a more recognizable brand, to throw their hats into the ring. You can watch his announcement below.





