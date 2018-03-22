Rand Paul: ‘An uncontrollable deep state in intel community’—rips Brennan and Mueller probe



Whatever you think of Rand Paul, the one thing no one can accuse him of being is ‘partisan hack.’ He’s bucked his own party as much as anyone other than John McCain, and - unlike McCain - he’s done it for the right reasons. So, when he absolutely rips into John Brennan’s vitriolic comments and tears into the Mueller “Russian collusion” investigation, saying he’s just toeing the party line isn’t going to cut it.

Paul appeared on Fox News, where he made it clear he’s no fan of the Mueller investigation, calling it a witch hunt, and continued his longstanding feud with surveillance-state champion, John Brennan.