Rand Paul: Democrat rhetoric is going to get someone killed

“I fear that there’s going to be an assassination,” Paul told a Kentucky radio show. “I really worry that somebody is going to be killed, and that those who are ratcheting up the conversation … they have to realize they bear some responsibility if this elevates to violence.”

Paul’s comments came the same day former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton declared that Democrats “cannot be civil” with Republicans any longer.

Paul’s wife, Kelley, revealed in a Breitbart News interview on Friday that she sleeps with a “loaded gun by my bed,” has updated her home’s security system and has “deadbolts all around my house.” Kelley also wrote an op-ed published by CNN in which she called on Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., to tone down his rhetoric; in June, Booker suggested his supporters “get up in the face of congresspeople.”

The Kentucky senator reiterated his wife’s criticism on Tuesday. “When people like Cory Booker say get up in their face … What he doesn’t realize is that for every 1,000 persons who want to get up in your face, one of them is going to be unstable enough to commit violence,” Paul said.