Real people are not stupid

I want to share some unsolicited comments from real people I heard from over the course of the past week. They represent an authentic perspective, not the narrow lens of the media:

As usual, when I take a few days off the Herman Cain Show and I’m traveling, people can’t resist sharing their views about politics and how the country is doing.

Outrageous crap liberals and Democrats were saying to get elected could not get any worse, but it did

“Keep fighting the fight to counter all the liberal BS the Democrats are selling.”—(Doorman)

“We are not a socialist country and we will never become one.” —(Bellman)

“I don’t care about all the investigations of Trump, he’s getting the job done! And they have not proven a thing!”—(Restaurant service worker)

“Democrats and some Republicans care more about political power than the people. Keep draining the swamp!”—(Security person).

“How do I talk to my liberal friend?”—(Bartender)

My answer to that last one is . . . Don’t! Or at the very least, remind him that you don’t have to love the tree to love the fruit.

Yes, you may want to call these blue collar comments from blue collar workers, but I get the same type of comments from supposedly white collar professionals. Our jobs don’t make us different, whereas recognizing the truth makes us patriots.

When I wrote about this two months ago, I thought the outrageous crap liberals and Democrats were saying to get elected could not get any worse, but it did.