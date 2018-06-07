The reality of a Free World depends upon clear-minded people who love freedom so much that they would be willing to sacrifice their own lives for such Liberty, and that is why the very real sacrifices made on D-Day should always be remembered

Reflecting Upon D-Day and the Present Danger to Freedom



Remembering D-Day with the genuine sense of danger, destruction, and death that had stained that dark period of world history will soon be lost to the generations of youth who will inherit the future. D-day belongs to cobwebs of history, and the old, old soldiers who returned from the horrors of that war have faded into the shadows. There are few left today who were there, but the memories have been passed on, and the world dare not forget those who lost their lives on the beaches of Normandy on that day. Those brave men gave their lives that freedom could survive, and that others would be freed from tyranny. The brave boys and men who hit the beaches of Normandy made great sacrifices, not only on June 6, 1944, but also throughout the war—even long after the war. Their true and supreme sacrifice during the most devastating war in human history changed the world. Americans recently celebrated Memorial Day, one way or another, but it would have been fitting to remember the sacrifice of all of those who never made it back home again to live in a free country.

Memorial Day was originally intended as a day to honor the brave boys and men who fought to preserve the Republic during the Civil War, and to essentially preserve freedom’s stronghold in a chaotic, divided nation. Such heroes are often forgotten by the world, but President Abraham Lincoln got it right by honoring them in a genuine tribute in his Gettysburg Address. In the same manner, the heroes on D-Day, as well as those who made the ultimate sacrifice during such a horrific war, deserved to be remembered on Memorial Day as well as other moments of opportunity, such as the anniversary of D-Day. On D-Day in 1944, people witnessed the largest amphibious military invasion in world history. This all-out invasion stretched across 50 miles of French coastline at Normandy. It was an act of desperation, but it was also an act of daring. D-Day proved to be a pivotal moment in the war in Europe. It represented a unified allied effort (fought at great expense, most importantly in human lives) to attack the entrenched Nazi military forces holding France captive to tyranny. If the United States of America had not joined the allies in their fight to defeat the threat of tyrannical domination in Europe, the “Old Country” would not have remained free in that time. Years before D-Day, the German military, combined with the Italian and other national forces aligned with the Axis Powers, had taken over every nation in Europe except Great Britain, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the Soviet Union. And only two nations, Great Britain and the Soviet Union, could offer resistance to complete domination. It is doubtful that Great Britain and the Soviet Union would have survived the Nazi machine without the U.S. entry into the war in Europe.

It is hard to imagine what the horrendous reality of that world could have been without the cooperation of all Allies on D-Day. It is also hard to imagine the outcome of the war in Europe without the U.S. involvement, which shifted the balance of the fight to help the other allies preserve Europe’s place in the Free World. A different reality would have brought a much different outcome. Yet the supreme irony, from a much broader and more historical vantage point, is that the U.S. helped Great Britain to remain free, a nation that once had maintained a royal tyranny over the early American states. Additionally, the U.S. helped the Soviet Union in ending the war—the nation that promulgated an even longer tyrannical dominion of Eastern Europe than Adolf Hitler was capable of in his few years of terrorizing Europe. Even more ironically, the old Soviet Union would grow to become the major nemesis of world freedom after WWII. In the world of 2018, the old Soviet Union no longer exists, but the dreams of the glory of the old Soviet Empire have not died in mother Russia. Today in the United States, there is once again a focus upon Russia, as the allegations of collusion with the Russians and the pseudo-investigation by Mueller into such claims. However, what has been revealed is that the so-called evidence used to even initiate the bogus investigation was manufactured and paid for by Hillary Clinton’s campaign. This should be viewed as a classic type of political assassination if the corporate mainstream media moguls would permit the truth to be revealed to the American people. Despite the MSM duplicity, overall the Mueller investigation is backfiring on the perpetrators of the lies.

Continued below... The perpetration of lies by political activists or politicians is not anything new within the political arena. However, a cleverly conceived and well-coordinated effort to manifest a narrative is much more sophisticated, and such procedures are not mere conspiracy theories. Unfortunately, labeling information as a “conspiracy theory” is one way to dissuade weak-minded individuals from further research in digging for the truth. The fact remains that there is a very expensive investigation that has been prolonged for months and no credible evidence of collusion with the Russians has been uncovered. Yet, there is evidence of wrongdoing that is criminal and treasonous being exposed on a regular basis, as the layers of coverup are peeled away. What does this have to do with D-Day? Consider this: once upon a time, brave boys and men volunteered to serve in the U.S. military to help fight against tyrannical realms far from their homes and loved ones. Their loyalty to the land of liberty was enough to unselfishly give their lives that other people yearning to keep their freedom would be able to retain it. Yet today, if the world were once again plunged into global war, where exists that love of the land of liberty that would prompt young people to be willing to lay down their lives for the sake of others?—even for the sake of their own nation? In 1944, though most reluctantly, enough of the eligible American youth in the U.S. military were able to make an incredibly valiant difference in the future of freedom in Europe, and in the world. Yet today, if the situation in the world were reversed, could freedom survive? If the world were once again plunged into global war, and America needed help like France needed help during WWII, who would come to help this nation? Would young people from other countries be willing to lay down their lives for the sake of the land of liberty? Herein lies the danger to freedom in the new millennium. Belief in the ideals that were at the core of the creation of the U.S.A. has become obscured by false narratives, by lies, that have poisoned the minds of many since the 1960s. No matter who first said that a lie repeated often enough begins to sound like the truth, it is a political tactic that has been used since the origination of lies - long, long, ago. But, the purpose of promulgating lies is to deceive, and based upon deception and ignorance, the minds of many American citizens have been poisoned over time via the media, the education indoctrination system, and by deceptive and disingenuous political professionals. What affects the mind, affects the heart, and just as a loving couple can be separated because of lies, a a people’s loyalty to their country can be destroyed.

Many of the Founding Fathers understood the importance of unity and loyalty toward one’s country, but what has been forgotten is that they were willing to give their lives before any government was formally established. Their loyalty was to Liberty itself. Especially, George Washington warned of the type of danger to freedom the Republic now faces, as he referred to the love of liberty in his Farewell Address. Here is a relevant portion: Interwoven as is the love of liberty with every ligament of your hearts, no recommendation of mine is necessary to fortify or confirm the attachment. The unity of government which constitutes you one people is also now dear to you. It is justly so, for it is a main pillar in the edifice of your real independence, the support of your tranquility at home, your peace abroad; of your safety; of your prosperity; of that very liberty which you so highly prize. But as it is easy to foresee that, from different causes and from different quarters, much pains will be taken, many artifices employed to weaken in your minds the conviction of this truth; as this is the point in your political fortress against which the batteries of internal and external enemies will be most constantly and actively (though often covertly and insidiously) directed, it is of infinite moment that you should properly estimate the immense value of your national union to your collective and individual happiness; that you should cherish a cordial, habitual, and immovable attachment to it; accustoming yourselves to think and speak of it as of the palladium of your political safety and prosperity; watching for its preservation with jealous anxiety; discountenancing whatever may suggest even a suspicion that it can in any event be abandoned… Truly, the mental poison of propaganda can be overcome, if enough people had the sincerity and courage to make enough of of an effort to seek the truth. The reality of a Free World depends upon clear-minded people who love freedom so much that they would be willing to sacrifice their own lives for such Liberty, and that is why the very real sacrifices made on D-Day should always be remembered.

