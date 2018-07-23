Remarks by Mr Hamzeh Daoud, your Resident Assistant

I am writing to register both my concern and my fear about the violent writings one of your resident RA’s, a Mr Hamzeh Daoud.

Mr Daoud has posted the below on his social media page, which is available to all current and incoming students. I also believe that you allow, in 2018, Jewish students to reside in your on campus residence halls where RAs are found in residence.

As a result, as a retired police officer and a 23-year Boston University administrator, I can all too easily imagine the fear and trepidation such a post can cause among the very students Mr Hamzeh Daoud is charged with shepherding through the labyrinthine intricacies of a campus such as yours.

For a further perspective, I studied the Nazi system at Boston University, where I obtained a BA in European history in 1978, with Professor Dietrich Orlow, who guided my reading and my senior thesis. As a result I can clearly state that where threats of anti-Semitic violence are made, such threats are often carried out.

Let me quote Mr Daoud, “I’m gonna physically fight Zionists on campus next year if someone comes at me with their ‘Israel is democracy bullshit’ :),” student Hamzeh Daoud, a ‘self-described Muslim’.

This is clearly hate speech clearly directed at Jewish students. In today’s world, as you are aware, Israel is under an unprecedented attack by Hamas with both rockets and fire kites. Yet Stanford should be a haven of respite, not a place to engender fear, for an academic Jewish minority.

I urge you to fire Mr Daoud because his inflammatory comments only serve to frighten and divide his future student charges rather than promote inclusivity among them.