Renewables Generated 103 Percent of Portugal’s Electricity Consumption in March

Portugal’s renewable electricity production (mostly from hydropower and wind energy) exceeded monthly consumption in March. The average renewable generation for the month exceeded 103.6 percent of consumption. According to the nation’s transmission system operator, renewable energy production reached 4,812 gigawatt hours , surpassing Portugal’s total electricity needs for March, which totalled 4,647 gigawatt hours. But that does not mean that Portugal’s electric system can rely solely on renewable energy. At least, some say, not until 2040—over 20 years from now—will that be able to happen in a cost effective way.

Portugal is in a somewhat unique situation in that it gets a considerable amount of electricity from hydroelectric power—55 percent last month—due to higher-than-usual rainfall. Wind added 42 percent. But, fossil fuels and imported electricity were also needed because wind and solar power are intermittent energy sources. Portugal’s grid operated on 100 percent renewable energy for only relatively short periods—just two 70 hour spans. Electricity imports and fossil fuel generation were needed to balance the grid when solar and wind power were not available. Portugal also has among the highest electricity prices in Europe, and when adjusted for purchasing power, its electricity is the most expensive in the European Union.

The variability in renewable power can be seen by contrasting this year’s March electricity production to last year’s. During the same period last year, renewable energy supplied just 62 percent of Portugal’s electricity—partly because of a drought that reduced its hydroelectric production.

Why 2040?

What’s missing is a way to store any excess energy that renewables generate for use when that energy is no longer supplying power.For example, on March 11, Portugal generated 143 percent of its power from renewables but it did not have the storage capacity from advanced batteries or pumped hydro to enable the power to be used at a later time. But, the economics of advanced battery technology is a long way off. Clearly, storage solutions are still not developed enough to satisfy energy needs.

The European Union’s energy plans calls for interconnectors, especially electricity cables, to allow surplus energy to be shifted from one member state to another depending on demand. Member states are supposed to hit a 10 percent interconnection target by 2020, meaning a tenth of generated electricity can be exported across borders, but EU countries are lagging behind that goal.

Portugal wants to overcome its isolation from the rest of Europe through third-party interconnectors. In this vein, a cable across the mouth of the Mediterranean to Morocco is being constructed.