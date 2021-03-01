‘Predatory’ Renewables Pricing

“Economic conditions have challenged power generators across the country as the higher costs of coal and natural gas compete against the falling costs of wind and solar energy. Perhaps nowhere has it been as challenging as in Texas, where massive amounts of wind-generated electricity can drive wholesale prices into negative numbers — in other words, producers pay buyers to take their power.”

“Unlike other deregulated markets that pay generators to keep plants ready to meet peak demand — whether they operate or not — prices provide the only incentives for companies to invest in building, maintaining and upgrading power plants.”

Central Planning Failure

“Texas regulators have responded to generators’ complaints that they were not earning enough to make these investments by raising prices, doubling the maximum to $9,000 from $4,500 [per MWh, or $9.00 from $4.50 per KWh] about a decade ago, and, in 2019, adopting price adders that allow generators to earn more when power supplies get short.”

“That has made power generation largely a seasonal business in Texas, depending on a few weeks of hot weather and high prices to earn profits. The difference of several degrees in summer temperatures can mean the difference between profit and loss, analysts said.”

“Those risks have soured investors looking for more reliable returns and put pressure on companies to deliver earnings to shareholders rather than reinvesting them in generation, analysts said. ‘It is very uncertain what return will deliver from one summer to the next,’ said Steve Piper, research director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. ‘It’s not hard to make a case that there are better uses of the capital than putting it into the power plants where the return might not be there.’”

“‘It has become clear over the last 10 years or so that Wall Street has been a little less interested in companies with wholesale (power market) exposure,’ Piper said. ‘This is certainly true for power plants within ERCOT. Their market mechanism doesn’t really deliver a reliable return to new generation.’”