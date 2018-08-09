Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee warns President Trump not to agree to an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators in the Russia probe.

Rep. Gohmert: Mueller won’t stop until he gets an indictment

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com





Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Breaking News, Latest News and Current News from Fox News. Breaking news and video. Latest Current News: U.S.,