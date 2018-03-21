Rep. hoping to de-throne Claire McCaskill runs ad featuring Hillary’s American heartland hot take

To recap: rural America is racist, misogynist, bigoted, backwards, and not smart enough to vote for Hillary Clinton. That’s the word from the Democrats’ 2016 presidential nominee. According to Hillary, only the places that voted for her are decent, forward thinking, and optimistic about the future. The rest of the country, the red part, is a hellhole filled with troglodytes.

Since she made those comments, members of her own party have been away from her like Olympic sprinters being chased by a bear.

We’ve previously discussed the fact that their effort to distance themselves from her viewpoint is completely phony. Her attitude is the majority opinion of the modern Democratic Party. It is, without question, what they believe. They just know that it’s politically disastrous for any of them - let alone their former standard bearer and smartest woman in the world - to say it out loud.

Make no mistake. If they thought they could sell Mrs. Clinton’s diatribe to voters, they would.

However, they know they can’t. They know exactly how bad it is, and they know that 2018 will feature a whole host of ads like this one. It comes to us from Missouri, where Republican Josh Hawley is hoping to unseat Claire McCaskill.

