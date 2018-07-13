Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) tells Peter Strzok he deserves a purple heart

As you watch the following clip, please keep one thing in mind. The Purple Heart is given to honor service men and women who have been injured or killed in combat. It is the country’s oldest military award and, as the V.A. puts it, “one of the most recognized and respected medals awarded to members of the U.S. armed forces.”

It is not something we toss at sleazy FBI operatives who lost their jobs because of their grotesque bias and hostility toward the electorate and the duly elected President.

Apparently, Democratic Representative Steve Cohen either doesn’t know all of that, or doesn’t give a damn. We know this because he says he would award the Purple Heart to disgraced FBI Agent Peter Strzok “if he could.” In his warped little mind, Strzok has made a sacrifice on par with those of America’s wounded warriors.

This is disgusting.

The second thing you should note is Cohen’s description of Russia. Remember: These are the very same people who laughed at Mitt Romney for suggesting that the Russians were a geopolitical foe. Obama openly mocked him saying “the 1980s are now calling to ask for their foreign policy back.” These people don’t give a rat’s rear about Russia, and they don’t really believe the collusion narrative. This is, and always has been, an effort to stymie, delegitimize, and impeach the man who won the 2016 election. Nothing more, nothing less.

