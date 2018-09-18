Report: Bernie expected to make another presidential run in 2020 …and that’s good news



The prevailing Democrat wisdom (if such a thing exists) is that “Bernie woulda won.” Everyone, they claim, was just champing at the bit to embrace Bernie’s curmudgeon act. Leftists, socialists, and progressives are certain that – had their party not shafted him – the Vermont Senator would have defeated Donald Trump in a landslide.

Those of you who are long time readers know that I don’t buy it. Like most things liberals believe, this line of thought relies on a fallacy. Aside from die-hard socialists, no one really embraced Bernie’s plans because no one heard them. He told everybody about all the “free” stuff he wanted to dole out, but he dropped out of the race before he had to explain how he intended to pay for it. He never had to defend his $32 Trillion boondoggle, or the tax hikes it would have required.