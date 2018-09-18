Report: Bernie expected to make another presidential run in 2020 …and that’s good news

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--September 18, 2018
The prevailing Democrat wisdom (if such a thing exists) is that “Bernie woulda won.” Everyone, they claim, was just champing at the bit to embrace Bernie’s curmudgeon act. Leftists, socialists, and progressives are certain that – had their party not shafted him – the Vermont Senator would have defeated Donald Trump in a landslide.
Those of you who are long time readers know that I don’t buy it. Like most things liberals believe, this line of thought relies on a fallacy. Aside from die-hard socialists, no one really embraced Bernie’s plans because no one heard them. He told everybody about all the “free” stuff he wanted to dole out, but he dropped out of the race before he had to explain how he intended to pay for it. He never had to defend his $32 Trillion boondoggle, or the tax hikes it would have required.
“President Bernie” looks like it was possible only because Bernie never really had to make his case. The minute he was forced to sell workers on the inevitable tax increases, his support would have cratered everywhere but the coasts.
Apparently, though, Bernie believes his own hype …because it looks like he’s about to try again.
Allies to Bernie Sanders say the Independent senator from Vermont is increasingly likely to make a second bid for the White House in 2020 — once again as a Democrat.
“I expect him to run,” said Larry Cohen, the chairman of Our Revolution, an organization formed by Sanders operatives after their candidate lost the Democratic presidential primary to Hillary Clinton in 2016.
“He’s probably the most popular elected official,” Cohen added.
Sanders allies increasingly talk more confidently about the likelihood of a second presidential bid. Just a few months ago, the allies were more careful about his potential candidacy.
Jeff Weaver, who served as Sanders’s campaign manager in 2016, said Sanders “is being very thoughtful about” whether he enters the ace.
In other words, he’s probably in. Democrats are certainly hopeful.
Sanders has a lot going for him if he does decide to enter the Democratic primary, political observers say. For starters, he would bring an infrastructure built during the 2016 election, and his die-hard supporters give him a base that would be the envy of many candidates in what is expected to be a crowded field.
He also seems to have momentum. Sanders has seen his brand of progressive politics take sway within the Democratic Party as reflected in policy and politics. A number of Democrats have latched onto his “Medicare for all” single-payer health-care plan.
That’s a nice way of saying the Democratic Party is now controlled by its radical socialist base – a group of people who are toxic outside of New York, California, Oregon, and Washington.
So, I say “Go Bernie.” Sanders will once again divide his party, he’ll be running against a robust economy and historically low minority unemployment, he’ll be 79 years old, and he’ll be running on all the same platitudes that couldn’t secure him a win in 2016.
That’s all-around good news for Republicans.
