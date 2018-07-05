Report: Trump narrows SCOTUS list to two names – reveal Monday night at 9pm

Reuters has more about the alleged frontrunners:

Kavanaugh serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Kethledge, of Michigan, serves on the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Both are in their early 50s and potentially could serve decades in the lifetime post on the nine-member court.

The source told Reuters that Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, a judge on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, was still in contention but that the Republican president had been asking more questions about the other two, who have more extensive judicial records.

Kethledge, 51, was appointed to his current post by Republican former President George W. Bush and was confirmed by the Senate in 2008.

In one notable case, he ruled in favor of a conservative Tea Party group that had sued the Internal Revenue Service over alleged mistreatment during the Obama administration. Prior to that, he spent most of his career in private practice.

Kavanaugh, 53, was picked by Bush to serve on the influential Washington-based appeals court in 2003. Contentious confirmation hearings in the Senate delayed his confirmation until 2006.

Prior to his appointment, Kavanaugh worked as a lawyer in the White House under Bush. Some conservatives activists have criticized Kavanaugh for his ties to the Bush family and some of his rulings, which they say indicate he would not be sufficiently conservative.