Report: Trump narrows SCOTUS list to two names – reveal Monday night at 9pm

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--July 5, 2018
The nomination of the next Supreme Court nominee has the media in a tizzy, conservatives excited, and Democrats in as sort of bipolar hysteria that careens wildly back and forth between rage and panic. Lefties will, undoubtedly, have a meltdown no matter who the President chooses, while Republicans are hoping to see another Gorsuch land on the bench. The fight is going to be a slog, and we genuinely have no idea how it’s going to end.
…But thanks to Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts, we do know when it’s going to start.
As Roberts previously reported, Trumps list had been shaved down to 7 names, all of which had been interviewed. As you might expect, none of the finalists are Merrick Garland:
SCOOP: @realDonaldTrump has now spoken with 7 candidates for the SCOTUS vacancy. That would appear to complete the short list that POTUS had talked about last week. @FoxNews— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) July 3, 2018
That was two days ago. Today Roberts is reporting that the field has been narrowed to a pair of appellate court judges, and a reveal has been scheduled for Monday night.
On @realDonaldTrump SCOTUS pick - sources indicate a jump ball between Brett Kavanaugh and Raymond Kethledge, with Barrett running 3rd. All subject to possible change before POTUS makes his decision— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) July 5, 2018
.@realDonaldTrump announcement of @USSupremeCourt nominee will be Monday night….likely at 9pm - an hour later than he announced Gorsuch— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) July 5, 2018
Reuters has more about the alleged frontrunners:
Kavanaugh serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Kethledge, of Michigan, serves on the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Both are in their early 50s and potentially could serve decades in the lifetime post on the nine-member court.
The source told Reuters that Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, a judge on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, was still in contention but that the Republican president had been asking more questions about the other two, who have more extensive judicial records.
Kethledge, 51, was appointed to his current post by Republican former President George W. Bush and was confirmed by the Senate in 2008.
In one notable case, he ruled in favor of a conservative Tea Party group that had sued the Internal Revenue Service over alleged mistreatment during the Obama administration. Prior to that, he spent most of his career in private practice.
Kavanaugh, 53, was picked by Bush to serve on the influential Washington-based appeals court in 2003. Contentious confirmation hearings in the Senate delayed his confirmation until 2006.
Prior to his appointment, Kavanaugh worked as a lawyer in the White House under Bush. Some conservatives activists have criticized Kavanaugh for his ties to the Bush family and some of his rulings, which they say indicate he would not be sufficiently conservative.
So, that’s the situation as it stands. We’ll have more as the rumor-mill churns and, obviously, we’ll be watching Monday night…
