Republicans Slam Biden's Door-to-Door Vaccine Plan

The Biden administration came up short of its goal to have 70 percent of all adult Americans receive at least one COVID-19 vaccination by July 4. So on Tuesday it rolled out a new plan to take vaccination “door-to-door” and hopefully bolster flagging participation.

But even as the White House worries of a virus resurgence because of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID, its latest plan isn’t sitting well with many, particularly among conservative Republicans.—More…





