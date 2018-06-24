WhatFinger
Seething Liberal Rage Made Personal

Restaurant owner orders Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave because…she’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders

June 24, 2018

Yeah, it’s his right, at least as far as I’m concerned. It seems to me the left has an entirely different take when it comes to establishments that deal in “public accommodation,” but you know how that goes. It only covers “protected classes,” and working for Donald Trump does not put you in a protected class.

In other words, public accommodation laws exist to make sure no one the left likes gets the thumb. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the modern-day Josef Goebbels, so you can toss her out onto the street at will.

This follows by just a few days the experience of Kirstjen Nielsen being harassed by protesters while trying to eat at a restaurant.

I guess you can decide for yourself if you think this is the way to deal with political disagreements. As Sarah says in her tweet, what you decide will say a lot more about you than it does about her, or about the president.

