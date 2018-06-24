Restaurant owner orders Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave because…she’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders

By Dan Calabrese —— Bio and Archives--June 24, 2018
Yeah, it’s his right, at least as far as I’m concerned. It seems to me the left has an entirely different take when it comes to establishments that deal in “public accommodation,” but you know how that goes. It only covers “protected classes,” and working for Donald Trump does not put you in a protected class.
In other words, public accommodation laws exist to make sure no one the left likes gets the thumb. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the modern-day Josef Goebbels, so you can toss her out onto the street at will.
And this woman did:
This follows by just a few days the experience of Kirstjen Nielsen being harassed by protesters while trying to eat at a restaurant.
I guess you can decide for yourself if you think this is the way to deal with political disagreements. As Sarah says in her tweet, what you decide will say a lot more about you than it does about her, or about the president.
Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018
