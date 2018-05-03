Reuters: Trump has ‘all but decided’ to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal

By Dan Calabrese —— Bio and Archives--May 3, 2018
Given what we learned earlier this week about Iran’s cheating, it’s hard to see how anyone thinks this was even a question.
But when you read about it, you’re going to be led into a media fantasy world in which the deal was stopping Iran from developing nuclear weapons, and this reckless decision by Trump will get them started again. None of that is true, but don’t let the facts get in the way of your narrative:
A decision by Trump to end U.S. sanctions relief would all but sink the agreement and could trigger a backlash by Iran, which could resume its nuclear arms program or “punish” U.S. allies in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon, diplomats said.
Technically, Trump must decide by May 12 whether to renew “waivers” suspending some of the U.S. sanctions on Iran. One of the White House officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said it was possible Trump will end up with a decision that “is not a full pullout” but was unable to describe what that might look like.
A presentation by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday about what he said was documentary evidence of Tehran’s past nuclear arms program could give Trump a fresh argument to withdraw, even though U.N. inspectors say Iran has complied with the terms of the deal.
Iran has denied ever seeking nuclear weapons and accuses its arch-foe Israel of stirring up world suspicions against it.
The pact between Iran and six major powers – Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States – was among former U.S. President Barack Obama’s signature foreign policies but has been described by Trump as “one of the worst deals I have ever witnessed.”
The White House official said Trump was “most of the way there toward pulling out of the deal but he hasn’t made the decision” and that he “seems poised to do it but until a decision is made by this president it is not final.”
Note the way they treat facts in Reuterville. Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday laid out extensive, damning evidence that Iran has never stopped its nuclear program, and has been cheating ever since the deal was signed. Yet Reuters alludes to the idea that Iran “could resume its nuclear arms program” as if it’s simply understood that they stopped it when they signed this deal – as if Netanyahu’s presentation never happened, or doesn’t matter.
The Trump White House, however, does listen to Netanyahu and takes his evidence seriously. They were already inclined to think the deal was a bad one and they aren’t going to put the convenience of European business interests ahead of the national security interests of the United States or Israel – no matter how well Trump and Emmanuelle Macron get along.
And Israel doesn’t have to stir up suspicion about Iran’s malevolent activities. From hostage-taking to support for terrorism, the world can see perfectly well what the Iranian regime is and how it operations. The only question is whether the world cares enough to do anything about it.
By the way, if UN inspectors claim Iran is in compliance, it’s only because Obama and Kerry negotiated the deal in such a way that it’s next to impossible for Iran not to be in compliance. That’s the number one reason the deal is terrible and we need to trash it. Hopefully Trump sticks to his guns on this and doesn’t let the protests coming from Europe dissuade him from what he knows is the right thing to do..
Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com
A new edition of Dan’s book “Powers and Principalities” is now available in hard copy and e-book editions. Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.