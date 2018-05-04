Media Bias

Reuters: Wow! Trump did really well in our new poll – so it must be an outlier and we’re



From time to time, I’ll refer to a mainstream media piece that contains good news for the Trump administration. Often, I’ll write something like: It must kill them to report this. That’s because we know how desperately the left wants this President to fail. A successful Trump is arguably the worst thing that can happen to the press, the DC swamp, or the old-guard political institutions that predicted his loss, and later, his implosion. Among those “old-guard institutions” I’d include pollsters. They were already embarrassed, badly, in 2016. Trump’s win made them look like idiots. For that reason alone, they’re probably mad. However, since his win they’ve been predicting his downfall. The American people, they claim, hate their President.

This weekend, Reuters released polling data that indicates this just isn’t the case… The Reuters/Ipsos Core Political poll has a significant realignment this week across a number of metrics. Most pronounced is President Trump’s approval rating which currently sits at 48% with all Americans. His number with registered voters is essentially the same at 49%. Corresponding with Trump’s stronger approval rating, evaluations of his job performance across the board are stronger this week from 57% approving of his handling of the economy to 44% approving of the way he treats people like them. On the generic congressional ballot, our current poll shows a +5-point advantage for Democrats, the smallest lead we’ve seen in recent weeks. Americans also report being more happy with the direction of the country in this week’s poll, currently 40% say we are going in the right direction.

Uh-oh. Those numbers are good! They bring Reuters in line with other pollsters, namely Rasmussen, who’ve been saying that Trump’s in pretty good shape! That’s not supposed to be happening! We’re supposed to be mired in panic and fear – barely able to function because we’re so terrified of what’s happening to our country! What are we going to do!? Don’t worry, If you don’t want to believe these results, Reuters is offering you some measure of comfort. It seems they don’t want to believe their own poll either, so they’ve presented it with a disclaimer: This week’s Reuters/Ipsos Core Political release presents something of an outlier of our trend. Every series of polls has the occasional outlier and in our opinion this is one. So, while we are reporting the findings in the interest of transparency, we will not be announcing the start of a new trend until we have more data to validate this pattern. In other words, “don’t get too upset, because our own results probably aren’t all that trustworthy.” …Congratulations, pollsters. That’s the kind of confidence-instilling testimonial that really makes a person believe in the accuracy of the Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.