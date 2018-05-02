RIP “Boy Scouts,” 1910-2018—Organization changes its name to reflect the admission of girls

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--May 2, 2018
We talked a bit about the Boy Scouts of America last fall, when they first announced their plan to admit girls ‘into every level of the organization.’ Back then, I wrote:
“I’m supposed be screaming about how men are being marginalized, or how our traditions are being destroyed, or how liberals are ruining everything.
Guess what? I don’t really think it’s that big of a deal. Boy Scouts of America is a private organization and, if they think this is the best way forward, they have every right to do this. You can choose whether it’s right for your kids, and act accordingly.
Things change. The world changes. The knee-jerk reaction to be outraged every time something “isn’t the way it used to be” is really getting tiresome.”
I still believe that and, sorry, I’m still not outraged. However, just as I did when I learned of the demise of Toys R Us, I will admit to a pang of heartache at the news that “The Boy Scouts of America” is no longer a thing that exists. It seems that the organization has decided it’s time to jettison its old name, to more accurately reflect its new, co-ed, enrollment.
R.I.P. Boy Scouts, you are now just “Scouts” or “The Scouts” or “Scouts BSA” if you want to get technical. Via Fox News:
After 108 years, the Boy Scouts program is set to drop the gender from its name and re-emerge as “Scouts BSA,” a more “inclusive” group that will also soon welcome girls in its ranks.
Boy Scouts of America, the parent organization of the Boy Scouts program, made the announcement Wednesday. Though the decision to toss “Boy” aside was considered controversial by some, Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh said the new name came about after an “incredibly fun” deliberation.
“We wanted to land on something that evokes the past but also conveys the inclusive nature of the program going forward,” he said. “We’re trying to find the right way to say we’re here for both young men and young women.”
Since I’m not freaking out about this, I’ve been accused of not caring about tradition, not understanding because I don’t have a son, and turning my back on the ‘real America.’ Aside from the fact that I don’t have a son, none of that is true. I just don’t think this is quite the “big deal” conservatives would like it to be. It’s just …things changing.
The Boys Scouts thought this decision represented their best chance at a continued existence. They made their call, and the world will move on. If you want to start a newer, better, boys-only organization that picks up the “Boy Scout” flag and runs with it, by all means, do so.
Remember: Being conservative doesn’t mean you have to spend your life in perpetual outrage. That’s a horrible way to live. Leave it to the left.
