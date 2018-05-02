RIP “Boy Scouts,” 1910-2018—Organization changes its name to reflect the admission of girls

“I’m supposed be screaming about how men are being marginalized, or how our traditions are being destroyed, or how liberals are ruining everything.

We talked a bit about the Boy Scouts of America last fall, when they first announced their plan to admit girls ‘into every level of the organization.’ Back then, I wrote:

Guess what? I don’t really think it’s that big of a deal. Boy Scouts of America is a private organization and, if they think this is the best way forward, they have every right to do this. You can choose whether it’s right for your kids, and act accordingly. Things change. The world changes. The knee-jerk reaction to be outraged every time something “isn’t the way it used to be” is really getting tiresome.”

I still believe that and, sorry, I’m still not outraged. However, just as I did when I learned of the demise of Toys R Us, I will admit to a pang of heartache at the news that “The Boy Scouts of America” is no longer a thing that exists. It seems that the organization has decided it’s time to jettison its old name, to more accurately reflect its new, co-ed, enrollment.

R.I.P. Boy Scouts, you are now just “Scouts” or “The Scouts” or “Scouts BSA” if you want to get technical. Via Fox News: