Ronan Farrow: Hillary tried to cancel an interview because of my Harvey Weinstein investigation



Women were supposed to vote for Hillary Clinton. It didn’t matter if they agreed with her, they were commanded by left-wing media and politicos to support their sex by voting for the woman. Republicans, we were told, are woman-hating mouth breathers. They’d love nothing more than to let people like Harvey Weinstein run wild, because that’s supposedly how the right-wing boys’ club works. Then, Ronan Farrow happened. The Pulitzer-award winning journalist who looks nothing like a famous singer exposed the Hollywood left as a disgusting gaggle of abusers – and put a spotlight on the fact that their Democrat political allies are more than happy to turn a blind eye. …And he’s not done yet.

Farrow’s released a new book, War on Peace, in which he interviews every living Secretary of State. That includes Hillary Clinton. However, she was almost a no-show. The reason, as Farrow told Clinton bootlicker George Stephanopoulos, is that Farrow was investigating Harvey Weinstein… A: “I’m surprised at that.” Did you notice how quickly Stephanopoulos changed the subject? Any impartial interviewer – any. one. on. Earth. – would have had follow-up questions here. Not so for an ultra-biased Clinton flak pretending to be a reporter. B: This should surprise no one, since Weinstein is a big Clinton donor. He’s directly given the Clintons $75,000 since the 90’s, and there’s no way to know how much money his Hollywood influence secured from stars and directors hoping to curry favor. If you know how the Hollywood buddy-system works, you can bet it’s a fair amount. As Always, I’m obliged to say – had this been a Republican Secretary of State turned presidential candidate, this would be a major piece of red meat for ALL the news outlets. In this case, though, the silence is deafening. Kudos to Farrow for, once again, showing that he’s got some stones…





