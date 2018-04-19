Cue the left-wing meltdown in 3…2…1…

Rudy Giuliani joins President Trump’s personal legal team, teases end of Mueller probe



I sincerely believe that Democrats were sure Donald Trump would be – if not imprisoned – removed from office before the end of his first year as President. They were absolutely positive the “Russian collusion” narrative would bring about a swift end to his administration. Obviously, that hasn’t happened yet. Trump is still President, Dems are still foaming at the mouth, and with each passing day it looks more and more like their “bombshell investigation” is going nowhere. Now, former New York Mayor, former presidential candidate, and newly-minted Trump legal adviser Rudy Giuliani is signaling that the end is near. In fact, if he’s right, it’s just a couple of weeks away and Trump supporters have reason to be optimistic.

From CNBC Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is joining President Donald Trump’s personal legal team to help represent Trump in the special counsel’s investigation. White House lawyer Ty Cobb confirmed the move to CNBC. “I’m doing it because I hope we can negotiate an end to this for the good of the country and because I have high regard for the president and for Bob Mueller,” Giuliani told The Washington Post. Giuliani is a close ally of the president’s and was a top Trump supporter on the campaign trail.

According to the folks over at the New York Post, Giuliani says we’re approaching the end of the Mueller probe. In fact, he’s hopeful it will all be over “in a week or two.” “I’m going to join the legal team to try to bring this to a resolution,” Giuliani told The Post. “The country deserves it. I’ve got great admiration for President Trump.

“I’ve had a long relationship with Bob Mueller. I have great respect for him. He’s done a good job.” Giuliani, a former US Attorney, served as New York City’s mayor when Mueller was the FBI director. “I don’t know yet what’s outstanding. But I don’t think it’s going to take more than a week or two to get a resolution. They’re almost there. This has been a tough week for Trump-haters. First, all their heroes were referred for criminal charges. Then, we received word that Rod Rosenstein says Trump is not a target of any Mueller investigation. Now, we have a remarkably confident-sounding Rudy Giuliani predicting the demise of the Dems’ entire narrative. To be fair, this could all be symptomatic of a massive rope-a-dope on the part of investigators, but as James Comey and Andrew McCabe continue to see their credibility erode, it’s beginning to feel like we’re nearing the light at the end of the tunnel. If Mueller still doesn’t have the goods on collusion (and it looks more and more like he doesn’t) you can bet that he’s eyeing an exit strategy. Cue the left-wing meltdown in 3…2…1…





Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.