Are we willing to get down and dirty with Marxist elitists and fight by their rules, or not?

Rules of the Game

We all learned as children that for any game we played, to be fair, all players must accept the official rules of that game. That simple fact assured that each player had an equal opportunity to win that game. The key element was that everyone agreed to abide by the official rules. This is a small scale model of how a civilized free society is supposed to work: One set of rules to define how the game is to be played. If one player in the game unilaterally decides they want to ignore the official rules, we call that cheating. If one or more other players choose not to confront the cheating player, the rules followers will invariably lose the game. I believe this is a fairly simple concept to grasp.



As a Vietnam veteran, I saw how having players using two sets of rules worked in real life. The American and allied governments made a decision to limit the rules under which their forces fought the war. The end result was these limitations made it impossible for the allies to provide freedom for the South Vietnamese people. The allies were fighting a limited war, but the North Vietnamese were fighting an unlimited war. The North Vietnamese didn’t cheat; they fought a stupid enemy that refused to use all the rules. Once again, this is an easy concept to grasp.

Two hundred forty years ago our Founding Fathers set down the official rules for a civilized free society Two hundred forty years ago our Founding Fathers set down the official rules for a civilized free society in the form of the United States Constitution. For the first 150 years there was minor cheating going on, and for the most part, the nation thrived in spite this cheating by many parties. In the last 90 years or so, the cheating accelerated by people claiming to be progressive liberals. In the beginning, others viewed the cheating as a relatively minor issue and challenged it only to a limited extent. Heretofore, both Republicans and Democrats engaged in cheating to some extent. In some locations the best cheater won elections, usually only at the local level.



In the first half of the 20th Century, there was a subtle change that occurred. The Marxists, socialists, and communists recognized that under their own flag they would never make headway in America. Simultaneously, they recognized that they could over time accomplish their goals by representing themselves as Democrats. They were going to play the long game to convince America that big government in control of every aspect of their lives was better than the liberty based rules established by the Constitution. In 2021, a Marxist government has been successfully installed as the leadership of the United States government.



How could that possibly happen? It happened because Republicans and conservative American patriots have, by choice, played the game by a different set of rules than the Marxist Democrats. For the last 90 years we have allowed the Marxists to slowly put in place unconstitutional administrative rules that have gradually chipped away, unnoticed, at our individual liberties. These Marxists, since Franklin Roosevelt, have put in place all kinds of social programs (now called social justice) that have developed a massive and mostly inappropriate dependence on the federal government. This has undermined human dignity and created a massive class of people that have no shame. Why work if the government will pay me more not to work?



Conservative American patriots are trying to win the political and cultural war operating within the restrictive guidelines of the United States Constitution. The Marxists Democrats are using the rules of “Any Means to an End.” After all, rules are so limiting.

Half of America’s citizens have been successfully brainwashed by the Marxist American education system The historic procedures of the House of Representative have been scrapped by the Marxist Nancy Pelosi and the majority. You know, the Rules of the House are so confining. The Marxist Chuck Schumer is trying to do the same thing in the Senate, so far unsuccessfully. The Marxist Biden Administration is issuing unconstitutional Executive Orders and Executive Actions so fast it is hard to keep up. Marxism, socialism, and communism are alive and well in the United States government in 2021.



After Marxism took over the government, it took less than 20 years for the most prosperous country in South America, Venezuela, to become the poorest and most dangerous country in South America. If America continues down the road it is on right now, in 20 years we will likely have a similar fate. You doubt me? Look at San Francisco and Los Angles, California. Also look at the deterioration in many other Marxist Democrat run cities all over America such as Portland, Oregon and Seattle, Washington. Do you still think it can’t happen in America?



Half of America’s citizens have been successfully brainwashed by the Marxist American education system. They have been brainwashed to believe government is the answer to everything. Our Founders recognized that government was a dangerous institution and should be severely limited. Until the last few years, history demonstrated the Founders were correct. Are we going to allow the proof of history to be destroyed? It is absolutely permitted and even encouraged by the U.S. Constitution that American patriots can step up and correct the situation? After reading the Constitution again, I certainly believe so.



The United States of America has a Marxist government where the rule of law no longer applies. America is now a place where the United States Supreme Court can no longer be depended on to protect the constitutional rights of her citizens. The USA is now a country where wokeness and social justice really mean injustice to the majority of its citizens. The land heretofore known for liberty and being a free market place has now had too many institutions, such as big business and sports organizations, capitulate to the Marxist wokeness and social justice movement.



What are we going to do about it? Are we willing to get down and dirty with Marxist elitists and fight by their rules, or not?

SHOW DISQUS COMMENTS