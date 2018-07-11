Ryan: We’re ‘very disturbed’ that Lisa Page has defied a congressional subpoena

Listen. I’m glad Paul Ryan is “very disturbed” that disgraced FBI attorney Lisa Page has defied a congressional subpoena. He should be. Page was supposed to appear this morning and, apparently, decided she had better things to do than comply with the law.

So, yes, this should be “disturbing.” Honestly, it should be “infuriating” that someone tasked with enforcing the law is now ignoring it. Sadly, Ryan’s comments this morning were “measured,” which is nice way of saying “essentially toothless.” As you watch him address the media, you can’t help but feel like this is a kick-the-can statement made by a guy with one foot out the door.

First, here’s the backstory, via the Washington Examiner: