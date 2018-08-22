Illegal Immigration, Murder,

Sally Kohn attacks Fox News for covering the Tibbetts murder--in an epically bad take



Earlier, we discussed the fact that Elizabeth Warren views questions about the horrific murder of Mollie Tibbetts as a nice opportunity to promote her border agenda. That’s to be expected from someone like Warren but, you might wonder, how does the rest of the media view it? Well, they view it as no big deal. To them, it’s something we’re supposed to ignore, in favor of news about Donald Trump’s lawyer. In fact, the one outlet that has really reported the story is coming under fire from the usual left-leaning news sources for daring to think the death of Mollie Tibbetts is meaningful.

After all, her almost-certain killer, Christian Rivera, is just a “suspect,” and she’s just “some girl from Iowa” anyway. First, let’s take a look at what transpired, via Fox News: Authorities on Tuesday announced the arrest of Rivera, who led them to the body of Tibbetts. She was found dead in a cornfield near 460th Ave. and Highway 21, a rural part of the county. Rivera has been charged with first-degree murder, and is being held on a $1 million cash bond. Rivera told authorities he was following Tibbetts in his car before getting out and running alongside her, according to the affidavit. He said she threatened to call the police, at which point he allegedly panicked and “blocked” his memory. He allegedly said he later pulled into the entrance of a cornfield and found Tibbetts in his trunk with blood on the side of her head. He then pulled Tibbetts from the trunk of his Chevy Malibu, hoisted her over his shoulder and carried her “about 20 meters” into the cornfield, the affidavit read. He allegedly left her face up and covered her body with corn husks. It was in this position that authorities found her on Tuesday.

So, that’s pretty clear. Rivera spotted her jogging, followed her, she was understandably creeped out and threatened to call the police. Then “something happened” and Rivera was dumping her lifeless body in a cornfield. If you believe that Rivera ‘blacked out’ while someone else committed this crime, I have some delightful rolling land in the Okefenokee I’d like to sell you. It doesn’t take the combined powers of Sherlock Holmes and Colombo to figure out what happened here. Sadly, Fox News made a mistake. They decided the slaughter of an innocent young woman was more important than non-violent tax crimes involving the President’s lawyer. That simply cannot be allowed to stand. Tax law and campaign finance violations are clearly more important. So, Sally Kohn took to Twitter:

Continued below... As you can see, Sally Kohn is not only trying to minimize Rivera’s culpability, she’s also trying to throw a truly disgusting race card. This story has literally nothing to do with race. It’s about murder and border security, but Sally seems only to care about the color of Rivera’s skin. Does Kohn really think people – in particular the Tibbetts family – would feel any better if it had been a Caucasian illegal who murdered their child? Does she think we’d be less outraged if Tibbetts was a different ethnicity? How sick do you have to be to think like that? Lest you think that only Sally Kohn is stooping this low, we also have a clip from MSNBC. There, a regular guest referred to Mollie Tibbetts as nothing more than ‘a girl from Iowa’ as if her life and death was utterly meaningless. MSNBC contributor suggests that an illegal alien murdering Mollie Tibbetts is no big deal, says she's just a "girl in Iowa." pic.twitter.com/NRhfsrVHq5 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 22, 2018 Even for MSNBC, this is a new ‘bottom-of-the-barrel’ moment. The fact that their host grunts in agreement and Bill Kristol is willing to sit there silently? Utterly despicable. They are showing you who they are. Believe them.

