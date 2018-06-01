Discover Card, is more than happy to remain a sponsor

Samantha Bee losing advertisers as State Farm and Autotrader head for the exits



TBS has a problem. Samantha Bee’s non-apology landed with a thud, the left is eagerly lining up to regurgitate or one-up her initial comment, and advertisers are taking notice of the controversy. So far, at least two of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’s sponsors have dumped the show, while one has announced its intention to stay. The first to escape Bee’s train wreck was automotive marketplace, Autotrader. Thank you to those who reached out regarding our sponsorship of Full Frontal. The comments expressed by Samantha Bee were offensive and unacceptable and do not reflect the views of our company. As a result, we have suspended our sponsorship of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. — Autotrader (@AutoTrader_com) May 31, 2018

Discover Card, is more than happy to remain a sponsor State Farm followed suit, issuing the following statement: “We have asked TBS to suspend our advertising in the program and are reviewing any future placements. We constantly review programs to ensure alignment to our programming guidelines and brand values.” Unfortunately, there are still companies with “values” that support comedians calling a young mother holding her child a ‘C***.’ Discover Card, also known as “that card the store you’re in probably doesn’t accept,” is more than happy to remain a sponsor. (See Below) That’s called “a dodge.” So, kudos to State Farm and Autotrader. Discover, on the other hand, has the right to support whatever horrible comedy show it likes – and Trump supporters who use their service have a right to let them know how they feel about it. By all means, head on over to Discover’s Twitter feed and let them know what you think of their decision.



Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.