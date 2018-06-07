Samantha Bee: Sorry I called Ivanka a c*** mainly because it made my attack on Trump less effective

Calling Ivanka Trump a c*** on national television really didn’t create any tangible problems for Samantha Bee. She’s not going to lose her show. She’s not going to lose any money. Her advertisers will be back in a few weeks when everyone has stopped talking about it. And she’s more of a hero on the left than she was before, since the left’s distaste for misogyny has always been conditional according to partisan lines.

Not that we thought she was “sorry” for any other reason, so she might as well own it.

She doesn’t actually apologize to Ivanka, and while she insists that she’s “really sorry” she said the word, everything else she says contradicts that. No one needs to worry about the death of civility because of the way people yell at comedians in bars or something. And hey, she’s “trying to reclaim” the word c*** for some reason I couldn’t make any sense of.

It’s the biggest sorry/not sorry you’re ever going to hear, and to the extent she regrets anything, it’s that she thought she had such a killer slam on Trump and she managed to turn all the ire on herself.

This is probably the only kind of “apology” her fans would allow her to give – one that’s not really an apology at all but an acknowledgment that the only thing that matters is destroying the other side, and that tactical stumbles to that end would be best avoided because, hey, Donald Trump is the devil.

So Samantha’s really, really sorry she said that word. And she’ll be happy to elaborate on why she’s actually not sorry at all.





