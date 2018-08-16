Socialism Kills

Sanders: let’s not talk about socialism vs. capitalism. Let’s talk about how ‘fund



According to Gallup, almost 60% of Dems currently have a favorable view of socialism. The party is drifting over the leftist cliff, and it’s betting its future on radicals who play to the coasts but are anathema to the rest of the country. So, whether you call yourself a socialist, a democratic socialist, or simply a Democrat doesn’t really matter anymore. If you’re aligned with that party, you know where you’re headed. In the past, people have tried – in vain – to get Bernie Sanders to define the difference between “socialist” and “democratic socialist.” He usually stammers, grunts, and changes the subject. Now, he doesn’t even want to talk about socialism vs. capitalism. All he wants you to know is that America is a “fundamentally immoral” place, and he’s the guy to fix it.

Sanders was asked by CBS This Morning host John Dickerson if we should be having a socialism vs. capitalism debate. Bernie would lose this argument, so he says no. “I think media makes a bigger deal of it than it should. Look at the issues! Should every American have health care as a right at a time when we spend twice as much per capita on health care as any other country, have the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs, and 30 million people have no health insurance? That is a disastrous system. Of course, we need to move to Medicare for all. Should, at a time we’re in a competitive global economy, we make public colleges and universities tuition-free? The answer is yes. Look at the issues out there. But I will also say this, John. I think that there is growing resentment, not only among young people, who in many cases are going to have a lower standard of living than their parents. I think that there is an understanding there is something fundamentally immoral and wrong about a nation in which we have three people who own more wealth than the bottom half of the American people. That does not make sense.” Translation: Please, let’s not talk about socialism, because people hate it. Let’s just stick to the usual class warfare rhetoric

If we do that, Bernie can continue to bemoan the fact that we’re just horrible here in the good ol’ U.S. of A. We have a system where some people excel and other don’t. We’re a monstrous nation where people pay for things with the money they earn, and some have more than others. You’ll note that the interview ends like Bernie’s 2016 presidential campaign. That is to say, it ends abruptly and without Bernie being forced to explain how he’ll pay for tall the “free” stuff he wants to offer. That’s his standard play. The minute someone demands to know where he’s going to get the money, he heads back to one of his homes. No one is arguing that the current system doesn’t have issues. It has lots of them. Obamacare, as Republicans predicted, showed us how easy it can be to make them worse. Bernie’s nebulous “everything’s free” plan will cost $32 trillion and that’s if providers are willing to drop their rates to 40% of what they are currently. It’s a non-starter, guaranteed to destroy – not fix – our already damaged system. The sooner people stop listening to the socialists, no matter what their self-applied label may be, the better.





Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.