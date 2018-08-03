Fascist is as Fascist does... and that isn't Donald Trump or the Constitutionalists who back him. MSM, leftist professors, globalist financiers, social media and politicians, wear your swastikas proudly. You've earned them

Saving America in the face of leftists canceling law and order



The conundrum facing President Trump, his administration and the majority of Americans who now support his agenda (for the numbers have swelled in the wake of the president’s successes) is battling blatant outlaws holding elected office and on the streets. There is a concerted effort by leftists to destroy the fabric of our nation, calling it and those who stand by its founding precepts, everything from “unfair”—the crybaby wail, to “immoral”—the depraveds’ accusation. Both charges (and everything in between) are made by self-proclaimed arbiters of fairness and morality who do not apply the concepts to themselves. They wouldn’t know how to examine their own conscience if they had one, but deriding others’ is perfectly acceptable.

We are watching all the consequences of these un-American principles being played out in the courtroom, on camera, in social media, and on stage Resulting from this inverted sense of justice permeating schools and media, we have a president going all-out to restore dignity and responsibility to government and its enforcement agencies only to be defied by self-serving elected officials, jurists and bureaucrats. We are watching all the consequences of these un-American principles being played out in the courtroom, on camera, in social media, and on stage. Shooting back at Judge John Bates’ ruling that Homeland Security restart the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Attorney General Jeff Sessions cited the law Bates brazenly disregarded, making it clear that executive memo can’t create law and isn’t immune to rescission by the same manner in which it was created—executive memo. Further, when Federal Judge Dana Sabraw decided that reuniting families that entered the United States illegally and were subsequently split-up for processing “is 100 percent the responsibility of the administration,” the real onus of responsibility was ignored. The blame for these families suffering division is clearly and only the fault of the parents who disobeyed international and federal law by crossing the border without going through proper channels. Only in the alternate universe of leftist brains is government responsible for a parent’s bad decision. On camera, with dozens of citizen journalists filming the clash of hate and financially motivated Antifa (paid rioters) attacking Patriot Prayer rally attendees in Portland, Oregon for the second or third time (sorry, I’m losing count), the police were standing back by order of the feckless mayor and allowing masked cowards free rein of violence. When things began to get out-of-hand August 4, 2018 and explosives were being lobbed and set-off by Antifa, the mainstream media purposefully misled their audience by neglecting to identify the perpetrators who were arrested, all of which were counter-protesting Antifa.

MSM, leftist professors, globalist financiers, social media and politicians, wear your swastikas proudly. You’ve earned them Reversal has gone so far as to cast ICE as Nazis in a historically preposterous rewrite of Anne Frank’s Diary for the theatre. The role reversal is how Latino illegals (the invaders) are equated with Jews, legal citizens of their country, who are hunted down by Nazis (the invaders). No viable comparison can be made between foreigners crossing the border illegally and expecting deportation for their crime to native citizens hiding from the foreign occupiers who murder them because of their religious heritage. Yet, liberals who can’t tell the difference between one group being sent back home and the other being relegated to extermination camps continue to claim these things are alike. They are not. Again, claiming that conservative voices are the racists and fascists, social media giants Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram et al, close down free speech on their platforms by suspending Trump-supporting candidate accounts and right-leaning pages such as InfoWars. The call now is to deepen the swamp of leftist censorship by advocating that Facebook declare FoxNews an enemy of their Socialist State and ban the highest rated news channel. Ironically, it is President Trump, working tirelessly to restore economic and Constitutional virtue to our beleaguered republic, who is constantly tagged with fascist monikers by mobs who personify those traits. Battling to respect the sensible laws already in place, Trump and his administration are relentlessly under fire from an ignorant socialist minority actively breaking those laws, egged on by corrupted educators and megalomaniacal democrats and media. Simplified: Fascist is as Fascist does… and that isn’t Donald Trump or the Constitutionalists who back him. MSM, leftist professors, globalist financiers, social media and politicians, wear your swastikas proudly. You’ve earned them.

Former newspaper publisher, A. Dru Kristenev, grew up in the publishing industry working every angle of a paper, from ad composition and sales, to personnel management, copy writing, and overseeing all editorial content. During her tenure as a news professional, Kristenev traveled internationally as both a representative of the paper and non-profit organizations.

Since 2007, Kristenev has authored four fact-filled political suspense novels, the Baron Series, and two non-fiction books, all available on Amazon.

ChangingWind (changingwind.org) is a solutions-centered Christian ministry.

