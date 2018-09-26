The fact that Schumer and his despicable cronies seem so desperate to abort Thursday’s fisaco speaks volumes about their confidence level

Schumer demands Kavanaugh withdraw before hearing – after spending weeks demanding to hear from accuser



Chuck is scared, y’all. For the last two weeks, Democrats have been demanding that Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser be allowed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. During that time, they’ve stalled, delayed, and offered a whole host of ridiculous excuses about why Christine Blasey Ford shouldn’t be forced to appear. She’s afraid of flying, doesn’t like the people who might question her, doesn’t care for the press, etc. After all of that, we STILL don’t know if she’s actually going to show up on Thursday. A confirmation vote has been scheduled for Friday, but no one has any idea if it will take place.

Continued below... Now, Chuck Schumer – who just spent a fortnight demanding to hear from Blasey Ford – has announced that Kavanaugh should withdraw his name from consideration before she has a chance to testify. JUST IN: Senate Democratic leader Schumer says Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh should withdraw from consideration pic.twitter.com/bdyCl6SgW4 — Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) September 26, 2018 His request was backed up by a host of sleazy Democrats on the Senate Judiciary committee.. Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats ask Trump to withdraw Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination or direct FBI to investigate allegations - letter pic.twitter.com/3QI0LVKQZl — Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) September 26, 2018

All of which makes one wonder: What are they afraid of? If Blasey Ford’s claims are as “credible” as Democrats claim, why are they seem so scared of the impending hearing? Are they worried she won’t show? Are they concerned that her accusations will fall apart? Did they assume that this whole ridiculous charade will fall apart when it’s put under a microscope? If they’re so certain that Blasey Ford’s accusations will hold up under scrutiny, they should be BEGGING for these hearings. They shouldn’t want Kavanaugh to be withdrawn, because that lets him – and the President – off the hook. They should be champing at the bit for the day that Blasey Ford appears and puts the final nail in the Republican’s midterm coffin. The fact that Schumer and his despicable cronies seem so desperate to abort Thursday’s fisaco speaks volumes about their confidence level. They know how bad this is going to be….

