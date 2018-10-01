Science, which is never wrong and knows everything, is stumped by particles flying out of Antarctica’s ice

Science is a wonderful discipline, a fascinating process by which we seek to understand what goes on throughout God’s creation. We’ve discovered and learned many things through science. We’ve also learned of new questions we wouldn’t have otherwise known to ask.

But science is a discipline. It’s not an authority. It’s not a judge. It’s as limited as the ability of humans to design models and apply their knowledge to them. We’ve used it to gain tremendous knowledge, but we’ve also had to make adjustments over time, because often what we thought we were sure of has given way to discoveries or events we would have previously thought not to be possible.

The discipline of physics is experiencing a moment like that right now, and it’s spurred by event taking place in Antarctica. And in space.

Scientific American reports that particles are flying out of the ice in Antarctica. And they’re coming from space. In other words, they’re blasting their way into the Earth from outer space, and somehow making their way back out on the other side without crashing into anything during the trip.

Why is that a big deal? Because previous assumptions of particle physics suggested particles couldn’t possibly do that, which means the way these particles are behaving is challenging everything scientists thought they knew about physics: