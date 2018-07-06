Obama appointees got away with far worse than the things Pruitt did because no one cared. When you serve in the Trump Administration, there is no slack, no patience and no rope – except that which can be used to hang you

Scott Pruitt out at EPA; predictably, Democrats already attacking his successor



Scott Pruitt’s priority as EPA administrator was to stop the agency from being used to bludgeon the business community and stunt economic growth under the flimsy guise of protecting the environment. That made him a massive target in the eyes of the political class and the media, and anyone with a target like that painted on his back can’t afford to be careless in his personal dealings or in the way he manages his department. Pruitt didn’t exercise enough discretion to survive the onslaught, and yesterday he resigned, giving way to his already-confirmed deputy Andrew Wheeler.

Continued below... So now Democrats will be happy, right? Ha! About. Damn. Time.



With Pruitt out and Andrew Wheeler at the helm, the EPA Administrator will no longer be #BigOil's right hand man, it'll be King Coal's best lobbyist. https://t.co/9PkZZqtQxU — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) July 5, 2018

You see how this works? As far as Democrats are concerned, the purpose of the EPA is to attack and preferably destroy every type of business there is, but especially those in the energy and/or development industries. If an EPA administrator decides he wants to protect the environment against real threats, but not use the agency to harass and badger legitimate businesses, Democrats will portray him as a sap to corporate villains. I don’t know anything about Andrew Wheeler and have no reason to think he has any scandals in the offing. But it doesn’t matter. If he’s pursuing the same EPA agenda as Pruitt – and the nation needs him to – then they will find something to hang around his neck. Obama appointees got away with far worse than the things Pruitt did because no one cared. When you serve in the Trump Administration, there is no slack, no patience and no rope – except that which can be used to hang you. Welcome to the top job, Andrew! I hope you have a sense of humor, because you’ll need it.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain

Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.