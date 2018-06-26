Merrick Garland’s SCOTUS seat was “stolen” and given to Neil Gorsuch

SCOTUS rules in favor of Trump travel ban – so lefties rehash an old trope

If you thought the Democrat histrionics had been ramped up about as far as they could go, brace yourself. As the saying goes, “you ain’t seen nothin’ yet.” This morning, in a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump’s travel ban. The decision has the libs in yet another meltdown, for the very first time in oh… about twenty minutes. Seriously, they need to relax. They have a long 6 years ahead of them.

First, here’s the word from CNBC: The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday in favor of President Donald Trump in Trump v. Hawaii, the controversial case regarding concerning Trump’s September order to restrict travel to the U.S. for citizens of several majority Muslim countries. In the 5-4 opinion penned by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court found that Trump’s immigration restriction fell “squarely” within the president’s authority. The court rejected claims that the ban was motivated by religious hostility. “The [order] is expressly premised on legitimate purposes: preventing entry of nationals who cannot be adequately vetted and inducing other nations to improve their practices,” Roberts wrote. “The text says nothing about religion.” SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

Continued below... Predictably, since they have nothing new in the playbook, this has the left returning to one of their worn-out old tropes: Merrick Garland’s SCOTUS seat was “stolen” and given to Neil Gorsuch in what can only be described as… That’s right. The disappearance of the Templar treasure has nothing on this. A quick spin around Twitter will reveal that, yes, virtually all the usual far-left subjects are parroting the “stolen seat” line. So, you can safely assume that their efforts were coordinated in some way. It’s also a safe bet that they knew this was coming, and that you’re going to hear the name Merrick Garland every single time they lose – which, if history is any indication, will be constantly.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.