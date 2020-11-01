America can keep its Republic: Reported ballot counting software irregularities can not be random errors

Scratch That Election Glitch

Any honest, non-partisan analysis of the Dominion Ballot Counting Software system’s “glitches” will find that the “errors”—flipping votes and 1900/01/01 birthdates—were deliberate, criminal acts. From an IT perspective, there is no other rational explanation for the changes that were affected. The issues being reported indicate that Dominion’s system has been compromised to the point that any and all electoral results dependent upon it are untrustworthy, and therefore, unreliable. There is no way to get an honest vote count this election as, aside from correcting software glitches, the process allowed the comingling of illegal mail-in ballots with legal ones, and there is now no way to identify which votes were bogus. This oopsie is result of a poorly designed electoral procedures, suggesting that there is more to the fraud than just the counting of spurious ballots. The entire system is broken and needs to be replaced, otherwise it can only benefit the corrupt in the future.

Big IT Best Practices The rapidly evolving IT industry has developed several “best practice” protocols to ensure glitches don’t make their way into a user’s production environment. The reason they spend so much time testing and validating results is that random bug glitches can lead to more than embarrassment; they can cost customers millions in lost productivity, irreparably damage the reputations of both the customer and the software vendor, lead to significant fines or prosecution, and more. Bugs are bad, which is why great effort is spent to ensure they can’t wreak havoc. For votes to “flip” from one candidate to another or for ridiculous birth dates to pass muster would mean that both of Dominion’s Development and Quality Assurance teams were grossly incompetent, and if you believe that, then you’ll believe that more than 75,000,000 Americans were so thrilled by Joe Biden’s mask up/tax up/lockdown basement campaign they stormed the ballot box to ensure their future misery. Date of Birth: 1900-01-01 It has been noted that several “voters” were born on January 1, 1900, more than 120 years ago. Some, like Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, have referred to these dates as being “entered” into the system. That probably wasn’t the process because it’s just as easy to enter a fake birthdate that wouldn’t automatically trigger disbelief. It’s much more likely that 1900-01-01 is a “default” date, a specific value used by the software to replace a missing date so that the system can properly process the record without breaking. Aside from allowing the software to function, the dates can be subsequently used as part of a Quality Assurance process to identify data sources that are missing required information so they can be corrected. The odd birth date suggests that there was no valid and matching voter record, meaning the system deliberately and intentionally added the date to ensure the illegal vote was counted. There is zero probability of this error surviving testing scrutiny, making it the result of deliberate intent.

Thousands of votes “flipped” It’s insulting to any developer worth their salt to suggest that a block of votes could mistakenly flip from one candidate to another. Anyone insinuating that the flip glitch was a mistake is either massively ignorant of IT practices or disturbingly corrupt. The big difference between massive ballot stuffing and electronic ballot fluffing is that the former is labour intensive, while the latter can be manipulated with a single database update. It takes significant and co-ordinated effort to deliver thousands of bogus ballots to be processed secretly, without challenge, in the dead of night. Electronic changes are much easier, terrifyingly so. Electronic corruption is favoured because it is hands off, completely behind the scenes, and can affect mass changes in a fraction of a second with one single statement. The update logic would look something like this: “Update [Selected Records] With [Desired Value]” Replace [Desired Value] with “Joe Biden” and {Selected Records] with “return Trump records that match our secret parameter values”. This single statement can update any number of existing records, meaning this single update can flip 1 vote, or 1,000,000 votes at one time, in a matter of milliseconds. The potential for abuse is astronomical. The logic that selected the records to be updated was highly specific in its intentions. It needed retain plausibility but also be serious enough to flip the win from Trump to Biden, a tough call because Trump was so far ahead on election night that hundreds of thousands of votes needed to be found in Pennsylvania alone.

The 2020 Presidential election is illegitimate, regardless of who wins Even if the Constitutional System governing the Presidential elections eventually gets the winner right, the voting results will forever be tainted. It’s a staggering mess now. The problem for Americans, besides losing faith in their electoral system, is that the Trump years have revealed massive corruption throughout the entire government. It’s infected the highest levels of the FBI, CIA, DOJ and sadly, the Courts, where people place their trust and faith in the honor and integrity of judges who often don’t deserve it. No free nation, not even the most powerful country the world has ever seen, can survive a severely corrupt Deep State. Many have pitched the idea that if this election is successfully stolen then the US will never see a Republican President again. Sadly, that’s wishful thinking. If the entrenched corruption is so powerful it can remove an extremely popular president who won a legitimate landslide, there will be no stopping it from compromising everything it touches in the future, including State and local elections. The question of whether or not America can keep its Republic is about to be answered.



