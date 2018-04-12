Seahawks offer Kaepernick tryout, but cancel it when he refuses to promise he’ll stand for ant

No dice. Kaepernick wouldn’t say he’ll stand for the anthem. I guess that’s better than lying to them about it, but don’t think Kaepernick doesn’t get some benefit from this whole affair. His hero-worshipers at USA Today are hailing him as The Most Principled Man Alive:

No matter how systematically and powerfully the NFL has tried to tell its players to stick to sports, scared witless of jeopardizing its ability to profit off a fantasy, Colin Kaepernick and what he created by protesting the national anthem is bigger than any backup quarterback job when it comes with strings attached.

So while there’s certainly going to be a segment of the public that uses Thursday’s reported turn of events with Kaepernick and the Seahawks to wave their I-told-you-sos at the so-called Social Justice Warriors they despise so much, perhaps the real story here is that Kaepernick remains a man of exceptional principle.

Faced with a rare opportunity to potentially return to the league, according to ESPN, Kaepernick refused to assure Seattle brass that he would stand for the national anthem this season, causing the team to postpone a scheduled workout.

Surely by now, Kaepernick knows what that means. Teams that needed a quarterback last season passed. He hasn’t even had a tryout since he last played in 2016. The more time that passes since his last live snap, the less likely it is he’ll ever get another one.

But at this point, any attempt to sign Kaepernick with the condition that his kneeling days are over feels like little more than a setup. Given his historical significance in the context of sports protests — and the fact he’s built credibility that extends beyond the culture of football — going back now on the league’s terms would do more harm than good.