It is the world's present confusion that leads to the ultimate confusion.

Seat of the Antichrist Both Weak and Strong—How Does this Speak of Europe?



Modern versions of eschatological thought concerning the appearance of the antichrist are more varied today than at any other time in the last century. The idea that modern Europe is the seat of the antichrist remains the most acceptable viewpoint among students and scholars of prophecy. The idea of a revived Roman empire comes largely from Revelation 17, but the true identity of the antichrist’s kingdom is found in Revelation 17: 9.

Modern versions of eschatological thought concerning the appearance of the antichrist are more varied today than at any other time in the last century. The idea that modern Europe is the seat of the antichrist remains the most acceptable viewpoint among students and scholars of prophecy. The idea of a revived Roman empire comes largely from Revelation 17, but the true identity of the antichrist’s kingdom is found in Revelation 17: 9. “And here is the mind which hath wisdom. The seven heads are seven mountains, on which the woman sitteth.” While there are over forty cities sometimes referred to as ‘the city of seven mountains’ including Amman, Jordan and Seattle, Washington, only one city is recognized the world over as the city of seven mountains and that has always been Rome. The proof text used to explain the mix of strength and weakness in the antichrist’s kingdom comes to us from the Prophet Daniel. Not only does Daniel reinforce the concept of the revived Roman Empire, but he describes some peculiar aspects of that last kingdom. “And whereas thou sawest the feet and toes, part of potters’ clay, and part of iron, the kingdom shall be divided; but there shall be in it of the strength of the iron, forasmuch as thou sawest the iron mixed with miry clay. And as the toes of the feet were part of iron, and part of clay, so the kingdom shall be partly strong, and partly broken. And whereas thou sawest iron mixed with miry clay, they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men: but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay.” (Da 2: 41-43)

Continued below... These are but a few examples of a growing confusion as seen in the EU on almost all major issues. It is this kind of uncertainty that sets the stage for the reception of the antichrist. He is presented to the world as the great problem solver. Because he is fully powered by the god of this world (Satan) almost all of his solutions to economic, military and cultural problems will be initially solved with ease. The world gladly accepts the order antichrist provides and thus are lulled into submission to his reign and the subsequent final insult he proposes and carries out against the Living God. When he presents himself as the appearance of God on the earth, better known as the ‘abomination of desolation’ (Matthew 24:15-16) time is short. In fact, there will be less than four years until the interventional judgments of God throughout the entire earth. It is the world’s present confusion that leads to the ultimate confusion.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Rev Michael Bresciani is a Christian author and a columnist for several online conservative and Christian news and commentary sites. His website is The Website for Insight covers current events, politics, Christianity, movie and book reports and much more.