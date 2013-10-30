Watch how de Leon avoids calling Feinstein a crook, lest he draw attention to his own legal issues and corruption

Sen. Feinstein vs. de Leon: California Cesspool Politics



Why is California such a cesspit of political corruption? Both U.S. Senate candidates from California have some serious legal troubles and should spend time in the pokey. For 20 years, U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) employed a Chinese spy on her staff. When the FBI notified her about the spy on staff, Feinstein allowed him to retire, but claimed she fired him. Why wasn’t he immediately arrested by the FBI?

Feinstein tried to claim Russell Lowe, the man who has been identified as the spy for Communist China, was nothing more than her driver—for 20 years. Other news reports say Lowe was her San Francisco District office manager and as such, had access to nearly everything that went through her office. Feinstein’s challenger, Kevin de Leon, aka Kevin Alexander Leon, a former California legislator and Feinstein’s challenger, was knee deep in his own scrape with the FBI in 2014. (just assume that every politician I write about in California is a Democrat, unless otherwise identified as such...) De Leon figured prominently in the 2014 investigation into CA Sen. Ron Calderon’s FBI bribery case. “In a 125-page FBI affidavit posted online on Wednesday by the cable news network Al Jazeera America, de León’s name appears prominently—and as many as 47 times—in two of three stings that federal undercover investigators launched against state Sen. Ron Calderon, a longtime friend of de León whose Sacramento office was raided by FBI agents in June as part of an investigation into his finances,” Highland Park Patch reported. Yes, Al Jazeera America and the Patch reported this—not the Los Angeles Times, McClatchy News, or San Francisco Chronicle. They all yawned. The same is the case with the explosive news that Sen. Feinstein had a Chinese communist spy on her staff for more than 20 years has not been reported at all by mainstream media. The mainstream media also yawned because it doesn’t fit their Russia, Russia, Russia narrative. “So far, news outlets like the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and even Washington D.C.‘s own Post still have yet to report a single word on this penetration, even while both newspapers are filled with Russian intel ops and their aftermath,” Hot Air’s Ed Morrisey reported last week.

“China investments have helped make Feinstein, who lives in a $17 million mansion in San Francisco and keeps a $5 million vacation home in Hawaii, one of the richest members in Congress,” the New York Post reported. Feinstein and her husband, developer Richard Blum, have gotten very rich off of their Chinese investments. And, the Post reminded us that Feinstein was caught up in the 1996 campaign-finance scandal that exposed the DNC and Bill Clinton. Feinstein eventually returned $12,000 in donations tied to John Huang. “All of this would have taken place at the same time as Feinstein’s staffer was in contact with Chinese intelligence,” Morrisey said. California’s Latino Senator De Leon Kevin de León, which is not the name on his birth certificate and voter rolls, has violated state and federal laws by authoring the state’s sanctuary legislation that has made illegal aliens, and illegal alien criminals, a privileged, protected class. “On his birth certificate and voter rolls, however, the 50-year-old politician is Kevin Alexander Leon,” the Sacramento Bee reported. “Though he’s used the name—with an accent—for the last 30 years, de León never changed it on legal documents.” “Everything that I sign is ‘de León.’ Everything I sign is ‘de León’ ... (It) always will be de León,” he said. What a toad.

Continued below... In 2014 I covered the many scandals in California’s State Senate Democratic Caucus involving U.S. Senate candidate and Feinstein challenger Kevin de Leon. I Sen. Ron Calderon, D-Montebello, was indicted on federal corruption charges in February. According to the FBI indictment, Calderon allegedly solicited and accepted approximately $100,000 in cash bribes, plane trips, gourmet dinners, and trips to golf resorts, in exchange supporting legislation favorable to those who paid the bribes, and opposing legislation that would be harmful to them. The indictment further alleges that Calderon attempted to convince other public officials to support and oppose legislation. In 2014 I covered the many scandals in California’s State Senate Democratic Caucus involving U.S. Senate candidate and Feinstein challenger Kevin de Leon. I wrote Calderon asked an undercover FBI agent to make a political contribution at a Las Vegas fundraiser for de León as a reward for de León’s amendment of one of three legislative bills that the senator eventually dropped because he did not get any monetary “help” for his initial work. “The 125-page FBI affidavit posted online by Al Jazeera America, had Sen. Kevin de León’s name listed more than 47 times—“in two of three stings that federal undercover investigators launched against state Sen. Ron Calderon, a longtime friend of de León whose Sacramento office was raided by FBI agents in June as part of an investigation into his finances,” the Highland Park Patch reported. In exchange for Calderon’s cooperation, the FBI affidavit alleges, de León arranged for $25,000 from the Latin caucus’s accounts to be given to Californians For Diversity, a consultancy firm owned by Calderon’s brother and former state senator Tom Calderon. In addition, according to the affidavit, Ron Calderon told an undercover FBI agent that de León told him he would offer him a paid appointment after he left the senate, the Patch reported. De Leon was subpoenaed by a federal grand jury, but disputes the $25,000: “Quote me verbatim,” he told a reporter in Los Angeles in Nov. 2013. “I don’t know where that figure comes from. I don’t know why it is attached to me because I don’t have authorization. In no form, way or shape did I intervene with that 25K. It has nothing to do with me.” According to the Sacramento Bee, campaign finance records show that a fundraising committee aligned with the Latino caucus gave Californians for Diversity $25,000 on Jan. 2, a month after (Ricardo) Lara was elected to remain chairman. Remember, this was the Obama FBI investigating these thugs in suits. De Leon should not have been allowed to walk, and further inflict his corruption on the citizens of California. Watch how de Leon avoids calling Feinstein a crook, lest he draw attention to his own legal issues and corruption. As for DiFi, she should be wearing an orange jumpsuit in the same cell as Hillary Clinton.

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Articles with Megan Barth



Katy Grimes is an investigative journalist, Senior Correspondent with the Flash Report, ReaganBabe, and Senior Media Fellow with Energy and Environmental Institute. A longtime political analyst, she has written for The Sacramento Union, The Washington Examiner, Watchdog.org, The Pacific Research Institute’s CalWatchdog, The San Francisco Examiner, The Business Journal, E&E Legal, The Sacramento Bee, Legal Insurrection, Canada Free Press, and Laura Ingraham’s LifeZette, and can be heard regularly on many talk radio shows each week.