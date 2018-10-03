WhatFinger

Seriously, Hawaii, what are you doing to us? Get rid of her.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D): We need the FBI to investigate Kavanaugh’s ice throwing

By —— Bio and Archives--October 3, 2018

As you may have heard, a new horror story has emerged from Brett Kavanaugh’s past.  It’s a tale so harrowing – so absolutely beyond the pale – that Democrats are simply beside themselves with angst and hand-wringing. There are simply not enough hours in the day to clutch all the pearls that need to be clutched.

Democrats, of course, are not taking this egregious act of violence lightly

Brace yourself, because it seems that – sometime during his college years – Kavanaugh may have thrown some ice at someone.  Heck, he may have thrown an entire drink. Democrats, of course, are not taking this egregious act of violence lightly.

The usual suspects (Mazie Hirono in this case) are demanding that the FBI expose the matter.

I know you’re afraid. I know you don’t want to live in a country where a reputed 22-year-old ice-thrower grows up to serve on our nation’s highest court. I know you’re thinking “why don’t we implement some sort of common sense ice-control?”  All I can say is: Thank the heavens that dullards like Hirono are on the case. They know that Ice-throwing is serious …deadly serious… and they’re treating it with all the gravity it deserves.



I for one refuse to see America become a place where even the smallest of youthful transgressions are not exploited to their fullest politically-destructive potential.

