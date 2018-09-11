Senator Angus King (D-ME): Boy, 9/11 sure is a lot like those Russian Hackers!

Just….wow. There are hot takes, and then there are takes so hot that you need an asbestos suit just to get near them without being incinerated. These aren’t ordinary hot takes. No, sir. These are takes that can’t be handled unless you have a pair of those giant iron tongs that blacksmith’s use to dunk red hot horseshoes in water.

They are the kind of takes that are offered by folks like Maine Senator Angus King. He’s pretty sure that the 9/11 attacks were “the beginning of an attack that’s continuing today. They used airplanes into towers. Now people can use the click of a computer key in St. Petersburg Russia to attack.”

King also said that hacking and election meddling were attacks that continue, and they’re “the same kind of attack today that occurred in 2001.”

Reminder: There is still no actual evidence that Russian hackers had an actual impact upon the 2016 election. The most that’s been proven is that they bought a hundred grand worth of Facebook ads. No votes were changed, no voting systems were penetrated, and they didn’t make Hillary skip Michigan and Wisconsin.

There is nothing – nothing at all – to suggest that “Russian hacking” was, in any way, comparable to the 9/11 attack. Heck, even if the worst-case scenario turns out to be true and they released those damning DNC emails, it’s still nowhere near an equivalence.

Dear Senator King, just…no. No, no, no. A thousand times no.





