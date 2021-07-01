Senior Military Officers Sign Letter Expressing Concern Over The Direction Of The U.S.

By One America News ——Bio and Archives--July 19, 2021
A group of more than 120 retired military officers sound an alert that there is an influential Marxist movement taking hold in the U.S., which they say poses a threat to the American people. One America’s senior investigative reporter Scott Wheeler has more.
