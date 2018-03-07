Sessions announces DOJ will release ‘Fast and Furious’ documents withheld by Holder

You will no doubt recall that, back in 2012, Eric Holder was held in civil and criminal contempt after refusing to hand over documents related to the disastrous ‘Operation Fast and Furious.’ The clandestine program saw ATF agents facilitate the trafficking of illegally obtained firearms - including everything from simple pistols to full-auto AK-47’s - to the Mexican drug cartels. The guns were supposed to be tracked but weren’t.

Hundreds, possibly thousands, of Mexican citizens were eventually killed with those guns. They’ve been found at crime scenes all over Mexico, as well as other Central American countries. They also turned up in the United States, where one such firearm was used to murder Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry.

Holder’s refusal to release the documents sparked a six-year legal battle that has just come to an end. According to Jeff Sessions, the documents will finally see the light of day to facilitate “transparency and the rule of law.”

From The Hill:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Wednesday that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will provide documents to Congress on the Obama-era program dubbed “Fast and Furious” that allowed criminals to purchase guns in Phoenix-based gun shops in order to track them into Mexico. The Justice Department, then run by Eric Holder, declined to provide documents on the program to Congress in 2012 and was held in contempt of Congress. Today’s decision ends six years of litigation with the House Oversight Committee. “The Department of Justice under my watch is committed to transparency and the rule of law. This settlement agreement is an important step to make sure that the public finally receives all the facts related to Operation Fast and Furious,” Sessions said in a press release.

It’s about time.

We’ll obviously have more on this when we see what Holder was so desperate to keep secret….