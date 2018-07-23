Socialism Kills

Seth Moulton (D, MA): We’re going to need more than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez if we’re going to win



To one degree or another, Democrats have always embraced socialism. From FDR’s 100% tax plan to the ObamaCare fiasco, Dems are perpetually searching for new ways to “spread the wealth around.” Looking back over the last hundred years, JFK’s cuts now stick out like a sore thumb – a brief, bizarro-world detour away from their discomfort with capitalism and their never-ending class warfare campaign to soak the rich. These days, it’s more obvious than ever. The pretenses have been dropped and the socialists stand proudly front-and-center. They’re cheered as the face and future of the Democratic Party, and the base will destroy anyone who dares question the direction they’re moving. No dissent will be tolerated.

With that in mind, there was a surprising lack of enthusiasm for the young fresh face of the Democratic party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, during this Sunday’s news shows. On Jake Tapper’s State of the Union, the host interviewed Democrat Representative Seth Moulton (D, MA). He asked the Congressman if the socialist views of Ocasio-Cortez really represent the future of his party. “Someone else that thinks she’s a part of a new generation of leaders, Democratic Congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, hit the campaign trail with Senator Bernie Sanders this weekend in Kansas. …And she says her platform, which includes universal jobs guarantee, forgiveness of all student loan debt, abolishing ICE – represents the future of the Democratic Party. Do you agree?” Moulton seemed eager to get away from discussing Ocasio-Cortez, and pivoted away from her as quickly as possible: “I think that she has an important voice in the Democratic Party, but the reality is that if we are going to be a majority party. If we are actually going to win in November, we’ve got to have a diversity of views and I think that’s one of the things that’s made our party strong in the past. But if we become narrower. If we become more divided, you know, then we can do that as Democrats, we are just not going to win.”



Now, there are those who will say that presenting that quote is just picking nits. “Of course you need more than just Ocasio-Cortez,” they’ll say. “No one is suggesting otherwise.” To a point, they’re right. This isn’t some damning condemnation of the demonstrable evils of socialism. However, in an era where radical, hardcore, leftists make up the Dems most reliable voting bloc, it’s telling that you’re starting to see Democrats distance themselves from “the face of the party.” It means that they know. They can see that the hard-leftward lurch isn’t going to play in most of the country. They know that people like Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are toxic outside of a few coastal cities. They’re aware that they’re destroying their already-tenuous connection to formerly loyal voters who won’t follow them over the socialist cliff. They understand all of that, but they have no way to change course. Moulton: Democrats Must Have Diversity of Views, Not Ocasio-Cortez Platform to be ‘Majority Party’





Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

