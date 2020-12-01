Their hatred of Trump is also deep and based on fictional posits, they are those who are best cast today as the conspirators in the redux of the mid-60s movie entitled “Seven Days in May,” now showing as live drama during Several in November

'Seven Days in May' was precursor of several days in November

The banner above is a screen shot from the theatrical trailer for a 1964 movie entitled “Seven Days in May”. The trailer is only 3:42 minutes long. Watching it will help read what follows. Based on your age, you may not know of the film or its stars. Kirk Douglas, who starred in the movie, died on February 5, 2020 at 103 years old. You’re likely more familiar with his son, Michael Douglas.

Attempted overthrow of the U.S. Government Other stars in the film include names many of your parents and grandparents will recognize: Burt Lancaster, Fredric March, Ava Gardner, and Edmund O’Brien. They hark back to the era when Hollywood Stars more often acted vertically, than horizontally. It’s about an attempted overthrow of the U.S. Government initiated by those perceived as the radical “Right” at the time. Their literal poster boy, Barry Goldwater, a GOP candidate for President, was hated by the Progressives then, and still is now. The short trailer is a condensed and accurate summary of the movie’s narrative. Current events surrounding the 2020 Presidential Election are a redux of the 1964 story, but the curve of the current narrative arc is the reverse of that in the movie. Today… It’s not the Right that threatens the Presidency, as in the movie; it’s the Left. It’s not elements of the U.S. military that have targeted the President; it’s the Democratic Party.

It’s not a small cabal that includes Generals, an Admiral, and conservative talk show personalities that conspire to overthrow a President. It about how an election was programmed for theft by today’s political Left and its unelected allies. “Seven Days in May” came shortly before a liberal, progressive, Democrat President named Lyndon Johnson tripled down on U.S. involvement in a Southeast Asian war. An involvement that ended a decade later in—any way you cut it—a defeat. The movie features only a few officials who remained loyal to their oath to defend the Constitution of the US against all enemies foreign and domestic. Today’s several days in November feature those who seek to overturn the nation’s founding document. General James Mattoon Scott (Burt Lancaster) never existed. General Michael Flynn does. They are polar opposite in film fiction and in real life.

All the essential elements for a non-violent coup surfaced in this fifty-six-year-old movie. Hubris. Secret meetings to plan the overthrow. Co-conspirators and code words like ECOMCON, which in the movie stood for Emergency Communications Control – precursors of the techies who programmed the 2020 voting machines that gave Biden the magic votes in the dead of night. In the movie, President Jordon Layman (Fredric March) has only a few close allies. They include a U.S. Senator with a southern accent, Edmund O’Brien plays Democrat Senator Ray Clark. He’ necessarily a Democrat because there no Republican Senators from the South back then—to my recollection.

In the movie, a Marine Colonel (Kirk Douglas), takes seriously his oath to the U.S. Constitution. He is key to exposing the plot led by commanding officer, General Scott. I remember the mood currents moving in America when the movie hit the theaters. It was close on the heels of the assassination of JFK, when the media blamed the conservative “Right,” even though Oswald was hardcore “Left”. The City of Dallas was vilified by the three-letter-acronym news outlets ensconced in the Northeast corridor, as being complicit in Kennedy’s death. But it was fake news. JFK was warmly greeted by the people of Dallas. No protests—no ugly signs. The networks contrived the meme from their inherent hatred of conservatives. They were good at doing that, even back then. And because their hatred of Trump is also deep and based on fictional posits, they are those who are best cast today as the conspirators in the redux of the mid-60s movie entitled “Seven Days in May,” now showing as live drama during Several Days in November 2020.



