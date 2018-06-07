Today in Racism!

Sharpton: Democrats ‘too tame’ to handle Trump. More ‘spectacle and drama’ needed



When you’re a tax-cheating race-hustler with an ever-diminishing hold on your former glory, you look for ways to stay in the news. You attach yourself to the right causes, organize marches for possibly nonexistent issues, work to gin up racial strife, and do whatever you can to keep your name in the papers. If your relevance has collapsed in your own country, you head across the pond and offer your dubious wisdom to foreign leaders. And that brings us to Al Sharpton.

After a visit at 10 Downing Street, Al spoke to British reporters. He offered a sampling of his usual “everyone’s racist but me” schtick, and offered Democrats some terrible advice as they head into the midterms and 2020. From the Guardian: Donald Trump is on course to be re-elected in 2020 because those in the current crop of potential Democratic presidential candidates are “too tame to deal with an untamed opponent,” one of the party’s key power-brokers has said. Speaking to a group of Guardian journalists following a visit to 10 Downing Street and a session with black MPs, the Rev Al Sharpton warned that the likely challengers to Trump are failing to galvanise opposition to the president. “They’ve lost the ability to dramatise. He [Trump] understands spectacle and drama and they don’t.” Now, I’ll grant Sharpton this: Trump does know how to play the media. He’s a natural when it comes to manipulating coverage and using liberal outrage to his benefit. He also understands public perception, and yes, that did help him in the 2016 election. However, that’s not why Democrats “can’t deal” with him now. Prior to Trump’s inauguration, every Democrat on Earth predicted disaster. By now, the stock markets were to have collapsed, we were supposed to be knee-deep in a global thermonuclear holocaust, and the nation would utterly despise its President – to the point where the common man would be storming the White House with pitchforks and torches. Dems even concocted crazy schemes to install Hillary Clinton once the Russia investigation removed Trump from office.

Instead, the economy is the best it’s been in decades, job numbers are spectacular, Trump’s popularity continues to climb, his handling of the economy enjoys majority support, and the only thing that’s been nuked is Obama’s legacy. The Russia investigation has (so far) squandered $17 million, is increasingly viewed as a partisan witch hunt, and is still unable to link anything to Trump himself. In other words, it’s not a lack of ‘drama and spectacle’ that’s hurting Democrats. It’s their policies, their goals, and their grotesque indignance over their 2016 loss. People just aren’t buying what they’re selling. …And that spells trouble if you’re expecting a blue wave: In a wide-ranging and candid conversation, Rev Sharpton expressed his fear that this lack of leadership could lead to disappointment in the midterm elections in November. Landslide wins for Democrats would take a mobilisation that he had not yet seen, he said. “You can’t just announce a wave, you have to organise a wave.” Despite what Sharpton apparently believes, “drama and spectacle” are not going to be enough to turn that around. In fact, if past serves as prologue, it will only make the Dems’ situation worse. People are simply sick of the doomsaying, sick of the identity-politics, and sick of the left-wing games.





Robert Laurie's column is distributed by HermanCain.com

