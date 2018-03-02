Shooter at large on campus of Central Michigan University; UPDATE: Two shot and killed

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911.

It’s now being reported that two people have been shot and killed by a suspect who remains at large. Police say the suspect used a pistol:

This doesn’t sound like a mass shooting situation. It sounds more likely that the assailant and his victims knew each other. But we’re waiting for details.

For those of you not familiar with our state, CMU is in Mt. Pleasant, which is basically in the middle of the mitten, or lower peninsula. It’s quite a ways north of Metro Detroit and probably about an hour north of the capital in Lansing.

Aside from being a university town, Mt. Pleasant doesn’t have much of a metropolitan area surrounding it.

Let’s pray that the suspect is apprehended quickly. We’ll update as events warrant.

URGENT INFORMATION: There has been a report of a shooting on the campus of Central Michigan University. MPPD is assisting @cmupd with the situation. The shooter has not yet been apprehended. Please remain aware of your surroundings and call 911 to report suspicious activity — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

UPDATE: The suspect is a black male and considered armed and dangerous. More information will be shared as it becomes available. — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

