Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

Police urge students and staff to remain sheltered while they search for a black male suspect.

Shooter at large on campus of Central Michigan University; UPDATE: Two shot and killed

By —— Bio and Archives--March 2, 2018

Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us


It’s now being reported that two people have been shot and killed by a suspect who remains at large. Police say the suspect used a pistol:

 

This doesn’t sound like a mass shooting situation

This doesn’t sound like a mass shooting situation. It sounds more likely that the assailant and his victims knew each other. But we’re waiting for details.

For those of you not familiar with our state, CMU is in Mt. Pleasant, which is basically in the middle of the mitten, or lower peninsula. It’s quite a ways north of Metro Detroit and probably about an hour north of the capital in Lansing.

Aside from being a university town, Mt. Pleasant doesn’t have much of a metropolitan area surrounding it.

Let’s pray that the suspect is apprehended quickly. We’ll update as events warrant.

 

Dan Calabrese -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

A new edition of Dan’s book “Powers and Principalities” is now available in hard copy and e-book editions. Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: