Sid Blumenthal tries - and fails - to explain opposition to citizenship question on US Census

Most of their opposition centers around their belief that asking such a question would be unconstitutional. As you’ll see in the clip below, they’re having a tough time coming up with a plausible reason why that might be. To CNN’s credit, Sid Blumenthal is pressed - repeatedly - on the issue.

As we told you yesterday, Democrats are in full freakout mode over the possibility that the next US Census could include one simple, easy to answer, question.

We know Democrats don’t care about the Constitution. They’re more than willing to trample our founding documents whenever the action in question is one they support, so their actual concerns must be based on something else. If you listened closely, you’ll know that Blumenthal got close to the real issue.

“The practical effect will be to shortchange areas of the country where there are a large number of undocumented people.”

In other words, Blumenthal is worried about two things. The first is losing all that filthy lucre taxpayers are funneling into places like California. If illegals refuse to answer the census because they don’t want to answer the citizenship question, population numbers could drop and that could cost municipalities. Likewise, if they answer and admit their illegal status, cities might worry that their funds will be targeted by immigration hawks.

The second Democrat concern is the way districts are drawn and apportioned. Seats in the House of Representatives are, after all, distributed according to census results. That’s a point Marco Rubio made in a recent tweet:

Latest absurd freak out is over #census2020 citizenship question. In every nation citizenship matters, so shouldn’t we know how many we have? And districts apportioned based on # of people not here legally dilutes the political representation of citizens & legal residents. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 28, 2018

The bottom line here is that - whether it’s about cash or congressional seats - Democrats know how their political bread is buttered. Anything that makes it tougher for illegals to break the law will be rejected by the part that requires their support. This panic attack over a simple question is one of the clearest signs that conservatives are right about Dems’ immigration goals.