Since Ben Shapiro’s offer was ‘catcalling,‘Candace Owens ups the ante and challenges Ocasio-Co

By —— Bio and Archives--August 13, 2018

Since Ben Shapiro’s offer was ‘catcalling,’ Candace Owens ups the ante and challenges Ocasio-Cortez to debate
Watching Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez navigate the world of politics is like watching a slow-motion train wreck. It’s loud, it’s disastrous, it’s ongoing, and there’s nothing you can do to stop it. So, you just do your best to shield yourself as it grinds down to its inevitable conclusion.

We’ve discussed this catastrophe many, many, times before. We wish we could stop. However, Ocasio-Cortez won’t let us. Like the ongoing rumble of an unstoppable volcanic eruption, she just keeps talking.

Late last week, the young fresh face of the left was challenged to a debate. Ben Shapiro even offered to donate $10,000 to her campaign if she agreed to a filmed one on one. She declined, claiming that such an offer was “sexist.” It was, allegedly, little more than the kind of “catcalling” you would expect to see at your average New Jersey construction site.



Those rotten men!  Boys can be so mean. Obviously, there’s no good reason to request a debate with the person DNC chair Tom Perez referred to as the Democrats’ future – unless you’re a raving misogynist. For shame, Ben Shapiro.  …For. Shame.

If only we lived in a world where sharp conservative women existed. Oh wait. We do.

Yeah…  Ocasio-Cortez has yet to respond but, somehow, we doubt she’ll employ the whole “catcalling” canard here.  Maybe Katie Pavlich’s offer is less potent, since there’s no explicit financial offer. What say you, Candace Owens?


Uh-oh.  Double the money, and no sexism?  If socialism is the panacea that Ocasio-Cortez claims, there can be no reason to reject his deal! After all, you’ve probably got clear, concise, examples of how and why your vision of ‘Democratic Marxism’ is superior to capitalism.  All you’d need to do to win this battle of ideas is list them.  It’s inarguable, right?

Hmmmmm.  How much would you like to bet that Ocasio-Cortez is ‘like, um, well, like,’ done responding to these offers…

