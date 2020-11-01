The next few weeks could remake the world. If America is diminished, freedom suffers everywhere

Sins of Omission: Controlling the Narrative to Steal an Election

Narrative: a way of presenting or understanding a situation or series of events that reflects and promotes a particular point of view or set of values The two greatest tools of a propagandist are repetition and suppression. The most common method is to repeat a focused narrative relentlessly, on as many venues as possible, to the targeted demographic. It will eventually be believed by a significant percentage of that demographic even though it may be demonstrably false. While they are doing this they suppress counter information that might diminish or reveal the falsehood of their narrative. This technique has been used by totalitarian regimes for a very long time. It is common practice in Communist China and North Korea, the dictatorships of Russia and Venezuela, and other governments that restrict freedom and enslave their citizens. It has now come to the United States.

“Sin of Omission” It is remarkably easy to push a narrative while simultaneously suppressing counter information in this automated cyber age. Controlling or strongly influencing the media and social media enables you to spread your message to a large audience. It also allows you to prevent information contrary to your approved narratives from reaching that audience. Your goal is control. What the citizens do not know will not affect their vote, and combined with repetitive propaganda you will influence many to believe what you say. This is the “Sin of Omission”. It is one of many tools used to influence the perceptions and opinions of American citizens. You omit information, removing it from discussion and debate in all of the forums you can control. From mainstream media to social media, to entertainment, to academia to debates in the legislature, everything within your influence that does not support your narratives is made to disappear from view. While doing so you suppress counter information that may leak in, calling it “conspiracy theory”, “disinformation” and “propaganda.” You attack anyone who points out the disparity and deceits. You ridicule, fabricate counter narratives and conduct character assassination to silence dissenting voices. You are insistent, combative, relentless and shrill. With your omissions, your suppression and your propaganda, you will dominate the information the people see with your narrative. It is an unfortunate reality that many of our fellow citizens form their opinions from talking heads, sound bites and flashing headlines, never going deeper, never noticing when something is missing. What has been omitted from their view? The list is long. Let me give you just a few egregious examples. Joe Biden’s son Hunter implicated himself through his own ineptitude.

Hunter’s Laptop, Biden Mumbles, Riots, Looting, Arson Hunter left his laptop to be repaired and never picked it up. It was filled with incriminating evidence. When pictures of Hunter with a minor are found the repair shop attempted to give it to the FBI, they were rebuffed so they gave it to President Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. It revealed the Bidens have been selling influence and accepting bribes from China and the Ukraine. The evidence contained in the lap top went counter to Democrat narratives about Trump and the Ukraine. Joe Biden extorted the government of Ukraine by threatening to hold back vital aid money to protect his son’s business interests. If you had been watching the MSM or reading the papers of record you would know virtually nothing about this. It has been suppressed. Biden mumbles and stumbles and seems confused when speaking publicly. He has obvious signs of dementia. His campaign works hard to keep him from the press. That revelation should be of interest. Investigative reporters should be asking questions. Can this man lead the nation? His gaffes are appalling. But what do we hear? Nothing. His running mate has few qualifications and also avoids the press. No hard questions are directed at those who wish to govern us. There have been many months of rioting, arson, looting, assault and murder nationwide in Democrat run cities. Called peaceful protests across the networks they will cost billions in damage. Ruining the livelihoods of thousands, many of those minorities. Can any mention of this anarchy be found? Hardly a mention of the true scope of the destruction and an occasional blurb blaming the elusive “white supremacist” provocateur. The truth has been suppressed.

Widespread fraud, vote theft, and voting machine manipulation President Trump is accused of shocking crimes and corruption for years. He was impeached. It was stopped in the Senate. What did we learn after? The entire thing was concocted starting with the Clinton Campaign and their fabricated dossier. This fraud was abetted by the senior FBI officials and powerful appointees in the Intelligence community. Not a shred of incriminating evidence was found and no witness had any knowledge of wrong doing. Democrats hid that testimony but it eventually came out. The press avoided any mention of it. To propagate the anti-Trump narrative the witness testimony was suppressed. During the impeachment Democrats in congress lied blatantly, criminally and hid exculpatory evidence. This major scandal of criminal wrongdoing is ignored by the media. No retrospective analysis on why or how this national tragedy played out. Why? The press was complicit. They took their marching orders from the Democrat leadership and omitted relevant and important information, hiding it from the citizens who have a right to know. The press helped concoct the narrative, co-conspirators to deceive the entire nation. Anything damaging to the Democrats was and is suppressed. Now we have a new narrative. After widespread fraud, vote theft, and voting machine manipulation we have the “President-Elect” refrain. All while knowing the election is not settled, with recounts, lawsuits and criminal manipulations under investigation, we are told Biden is the President-elect and we should accept it. Talking heads repeat it, the press repeats it, and it is barraged on social media.





The vote thieves and the press are working together The statistical impossibilities and absurdities are not at all difficult to find, yet we are told to ignore the man behind the curtain. Another narrative is “there is no evidence of fraud” a statement so demonstrably untrue it sounds like parody. Variations of this theme are legion. But how would you know that if you only consumed what the MSM presented you? You would not. The vote thieves and the press are working together. Rudy Giuliani gives a press conference about vote fraud with explosive evidence. There is no coverage by the MSM. Information as well as evidence on this attack on free and fair elections and perhaps the greatest crime ever perpetrated by a political party in the United States is being suppressed. If the Democrats succeed in stealing this election, the people behind these omissions, manipulations and deceptions will rise to positions of prominence and power, their crimes rewarded. Emboldened they will begin a deconstruction of our institutions, they will busily dismantle our freedoms and through their radicalism they will encourage crime, corruption and the perversion of American ideals. America will become like Democrat run cities, riddled with corruption, filled with skyrocketing crime, plagued by high taxes and excess regulation, and a place people want to leave.





Controlling information is the first step in remaking America into a one-party autocracy In their lust for power Democrats have staged a coup without rifles, stealing the ballot box and using their control of the press and information to shape the political environment and popular opinion. In the mind of America’s committed leftists there is no moral conflict in this at all. This is not treason to them, it is their progressive birthright. Their goal is absolute power, a government of elites who have removed any worthwhile opposition, where their dangerous ideologies and disastrous policies can be forced upon us. This is happening now. This is not “a conspiracy theory” and it is not an exaggeration. Controlling information is the first step in remaking America into a one-party autocracy where the constitution is meaningless and your vote means nothing. At the end of this road is misery and desolation, that will destroy us a surely as a nuclear war. We are at a nexus, a point in time where everything we know and love could change. Now is the time to pray and prepare. The next few weeks could remake the world. If America is diminished, freedom suffers everywhere. The totalitarian phenomenon is not to be understood without making an allowance for the thesis that some important part of every society consists of people who actively want tyranny: either to exercise it themselves or—much more mysteriously—to submit to it. —Jean-Francois Revel

