Sixty of Kavanaugh’s Georgetown Prep classmates release statement calling accusations nonsense

By —— Bio and Archives--September 27, 2018

I suppose there could be other classmates who did see Kavanaugh act in the manner described by his accusers. If so, where are they?

None of the supposed witnesses cited by Christine Blasey Ford have panned out. The Georgetown Prep alumni don’t even remember meeting anyone named Julie Swetnick. Everyone in a position to know who has spoken on the record has said Brett Kavanaugh simply did not act in the manner portrayed by his accusers.

“These shameful attacks must end. This process is a disgrace and it is harming good people.”

What we have are a handful of people telling ancient stories, a few people saying they heard the stories told, but no one who can substantively corroborate that any of it happened.

And a whole lot of people saying it’s transparent nonsense.

I can’t wrap it up any better than they did in their letter: “These shameful attacks must end. This process is a disgrace and it is harming good people.”

And to the Michael Avenattis of the world, who gleefully perpetrate this evil for their own partisan or personal purposes, care at all that they are harming good people?

You know what? I don’t think they do.

