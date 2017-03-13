Snoop Dogg’s Career Thrives, Billy Willy’s Dies

When an ad for the second season of the Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg show appeared on my TV, it annoyed me. On the surface, one could think, “Who cares?” But folks, allowing Snoop Dogg to happy-go-lucky move forward with his career confirms the American left’s and Deep State’s racism and hypocrisy. It also says these deranged haters are committed to undermining Trump’s agenda and removing him from office by any means necessary.

Famous rapper Snoop Dogg shot president Trump in the head in his music video with minimal rebuke from leftists and Washington DC elites.

Okay, let’s say fictional country recording artist, Billy Willy, shot Obama in his music video. It is safe to say Billy Willy would never work again. Black Lives Matter and the New Black Panthers would put contracts on Billy Willy’s life. Anyone caught listening to Billy Willy’s music or wearing his merchandise would be physically beaten. Fake news media would pounce upon any presenter or winner who does not denounce Billy Willy at the Country Music awards. Cheered on by fake news media, a movement would be launched to intimidate republican politicians and white Americans to distance themselves from Country music, claiming it is rooted in white racism.

Excitedly, CNN (fake news) would report they have learned via anonymous sources that Billy Willy is a member of the Tea Party; confirming that the Tea Party is really the modern version of the KKK.

Given the lack of serious leftists’ outrage over Peter Fonda expressing his desire to see Trump’s 12 year old son turned over to pedophiles https://bit.ly/2AuX2Pt, Facebook and twitter would be riddled with leftists expressing their desire to see abuses enacted upon Billy Willy’s wife and kids.

After the sudden death of his career and hiding for years, a photo emerges of Billy Willy in a Walmart wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap. The cellphone photo goes viral, creating a fake news media firestorm. Leftists would flood the airwaves proclaiming that Willy wearing a “Trump” cap is proof that Trump and his supporters are racist. It also proves “Make America Great Again” is code for racists’ desire to turn back the clock on rights for women and minorities. Leftist pundits would launch the lie that all who wear “MAGA” caps desire to see cops shoot innocent blacks the same way Billy Willy shot Obama in his music video.

In confirmation hearings for Trump’s supreme court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Democrats would ask, “Judge Kavanaugh, do you, your wife or any member of your family have a Billy Willy song on their iPad?