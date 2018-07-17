if Trump really wants to talk to the Russians about important issues between us, there’s a long list he should be dealing with before he gets to election meddling.

Sorry, but ‘election meddling’ isn’t even in the top 10 most important issues we have with Russia



It’s all the press cares about, because they still fantasize that it can somehow lead to the indictment (never) or impeachment (pretty close to never) of Donald Trump. Never has the U.S. news media been more gobsmacked by an event than they were by Donald Trump’s victory in 2016, and they still haven’t gotten over it or accepted that the American public declined to follow their instructions. If the Russians “meddled” in the election, then maybe Trump didn’t really win. And if Trump colluded with them, then there’s cause to get rid of him!





So because they’re obsessed with it this topic, they are going to be absolutely outraged if Trump is not. Since this is all they want to ask Putin about, it had damn well better be the only thing Trump wants to talk to Putin about. He’d better wag his finger at Putin and tell him, bad! Don’t do that again! And if Trump doesn’t do this, then he’s going to be roundly denounced as having disgraced the office of the presidency and the entire country, which of course is exactly what’s happening: Anderson Cooper and those of his ilk can rage all they want, but here’s why Trump is never going to give them what they want: Trump understands that the one Russia topic that interests them is nowhere near the most important issue with which we need a reckoning with Russia. Russia is assisting Iran and probably North Korea in their development of nuclear weapons. Russia is an obstacle to the establishment of needed missile defenses in Eastern Europe. Russia is trying to dominate international energy markets in order to expand its geopolitical influence at the expense of the United States. Russia is propping up Bashar Assad’s murderous regime in Syria. Russia runs interference for the tormenters of Israel at the United Nations. Russia is floating low-interest loans to help prop up the socialist regime in Venezuela. Russia routinely harasses and sometimes jails political opponents of Vladimir Putin. Russia is still occupying the Crimean Peninsula in blatant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty. Russia controls about 20 percent of all the uranium in the United States, but we can thank Hillary Clinton for that.

The fact of the matter is that we have far more serious issues with Russia than the hacking of John Podesta’s e-mail, so that everyone would know what Hillary’s campaign chair thinks of Christians. If we were really serious about this whole meddling business, we would have done a lot more than indict 12 Russians we never expect to see in a courtroom. The election meddling is the media’s obsession. There’s no reason Trump needs to let it be his. And if he takes the media’s cue and lambastes Putin on that stage, then he’s letting them set the agenda for his dealings with Putin. If you’re outraged that the Russians tried to meddle in our election, too bad. They’ve been meddling in American affairs for as long as the two countries have existed, and every U.S. president has known it. Whatever our president wants to say to their president about it, he doesn’t have to say it on the media’s cue in a public setting. And if he really wants to talk to the Russians about important issues between us, there’s a long list he should be dealing with before he gets to election meddling.

