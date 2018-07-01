Whatever The Rock is cooking, it’s not a 2020 White House run

Sorry, but you’re not getting President ‘The Rock.’ Not in 2020, at least.



For a long time – years in fact – we’ve heard rumblings that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wants to run for President. He recently admitted considering it and, every so often, we go through a round of political will he/won’t he. Johnson is a registered independent, although prior to 2016 it appeared he was more closely aligned to the GOP side of the aisle. In the end, it doesn’t really matter what his political beliefs are because, at least for the time being, he won’t be seeking office. A quick look at his upcoming movie schedule probably could have told you this, but just in case you don’t feel like looking, The Rock himself has thrown cold water on the idea.

As the Hill reports. Last year, a campaign committee dubbed “Run the Rock 2020” formally filed with the Federal Election Commission in an effort to draft Johnson. In a 2017 interview with GQ, Johnson, a registered independent, said there was a “real possibility” he could throw in his hat to become the country’s commander in chief. That is not to be. …At least not right now. Dwayne Johnson says while he “seriously considered” a White House bid, running for office in the next presidential election is “not possible” for him. “Unfortunately I don’t see it happening in 2020,” the “Fast & Furious 6” actor and former WWE wrestler told Vanity Fair in an interview published Wednesday. “It’s a position that requires years of hard work and experience to learn the skills. There’s a lot of ground to cover, and due to my schedule, it’s not possible in 2020,” Johnson said.

You can argue that the headwinds are not politically favorable to either Hollywood celebrities or centrists right now, but I doubt that’s a big part of Johnson’s reasoning. The odds are he’s backing away because he simply likes being a movie star. If there’s anyone in the entertainment industry who genuinely seems to enjoy what he does, it’s The Rock. Besides, why would anyone leave a career as lucrative and red hot as his currently is? One day, perhaps when he’s done chasing the Torretto family, fighting giant monsters, jumping out of skyscrapers, or running through the jungle, he might still consider a presidential bid. It’s certainly more of a possibility than Kid Rock (no relation) running for …anything. For the moment, though, whatever The Rock is cooking, it’s not a 2020 White House run.





